‘Fantastic’ 73-goal star would demand ‘big wages’ at Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers would have to hand Isco “big wages” to convince him to join the club, transfer Insider Dean Jones has informed GiveMeSport.

The attacking midfielder has been linked to Julen Lopetegui’s side following the termination of his contract at Sevilla, but Jones thinks him arriving at Molineux is unlikely.

GiveMeSport Transfer Verdict

Wolves transfer news – Isco

According to one report from Spain, Isco is tempted to reunite with Lopetegui at Wolves.

The former Real Madrid boss was the man who brought the 30-year-old to Sevilla when he signed him from Los Blancos on a free transfer during the summer.

In his short spell at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Isco made 19 appearances and scored just the one goal, as per Transfermarkt.

That is unlikely to put off suitors, though, with the Spaniard, who has registered 73 times in total in his senior career, having been a huge success at Real Madrid, winning an Incredible five Champions League trophies there.

What has Dean Jones said about Isco and Wolves?

Jones thinks Isco joining Wolves is unlikely and believes he would be better suited to a team in Serie A.

Speaking to GMS, the journalist said: “Isco will demand big wages. He’ll need time to settle in if he joins an English club. It’s hard to see from my point of view. I mean, his level has clearly dropped off in the last couple of years, particularly in terms of consistency.

“He’s been a fantastic footballer; there’s no doubt about that. But I also wonder if he needs a club of a certain standing in order to feel that he has a standard to live up to and, for that reason, I wonder if a club like Roma or someone of that pedigree, probably in a league like Serie A, might be a better fit for him.”

Will Isco join Wolves in January?

It seems improbable. His spell at Sevilla obviously did not go to plan but, as Jones mentioned, he is a fantastic player. With that in mind, you would expect Wolves and Fosun to face serious competition for his signature.

And with the Midlands club currently in the relegation zone, it would be a surprise if he made them his preferred destination.

That being said, Wolves have managed to land one player with quite a bit of pedigree in Matheus Cunha, while Lopetegui is a top Coach so has that appeal and has obviously managed Isco before. It means you wouldn’t completely rule it out, but Isco joining Wolves still seems far from being nailed on.

