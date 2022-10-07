Fans will find tickets more affordable in 2023

Slightly buried in the news that pop star Gwen Stefani and country star Darius Rucker will be the Headline acts at The American Express PGA Tour event in La Quinta in January is the fact that more people will be able to afford to go to those concerts and to the golf tournament in general in 2023.

The 64th American Express will be played Jan. 19-22 at two courses at PGA West and at La Quinta Country Club. But as the concert acts remain at a high level, thanks in part to Sponsor American Express and its connections in the music world, ticket prices are coming down. And the tournament is offering new levels of tickets for fans as well.

Consider that a daily ticket for Thursday’s first round or Sunday’s fourth and final round will be $50 in 2023. That’s a drop from $65 last January.

But on Friday and Saturday, the days of the concerts, an all-inclusive ticket for the day is $79 for golf and the concert after play. That’s a significant drop from the $125 for that same ticket last January, when the concert headliners were Maroon 5 and Brad Paisley.

The $125 ticket felt more like two separate tickets, one for golf and one for the concert, even though fans couldn’t separate the two events. The $79 ticket feels more like a bargain for people looking to attend The American Express all day, and perhaps a bargain for those who might only be interested in the concert act after golf concludes. Toss in the 20 percent discount for fans who use an American Express card for their purchase and the bargain is even greater.

