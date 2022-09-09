Fans Upset with Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K23 Ratings

Earlier this week, we covered the initial release of NBA 2K23 player ratings. Onyeka Okongwu expressed disappointment, and Trae Young did not even respond. Now that the new video game is officially out, we can unpack all of the Atlanta Hawks player ratings.

As usual, fans have grievances with the way NBA 2K Developers grade out their favorite players. This time, Hawks faithful have a right to be upset with some of the ratings. Below we dive into each Hawks player’s overall rating and archetype.

Hawks NBA 2K23 Ratings Trae Young Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Position: PG Player Build: Offensive Threat Overall Rating: 90 3PT Rating: 86 Dunk Rating: 30 Dejounte Murray © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Position: PG Player Build: 2-Way Slashing Playmaker Overall Rating: 86 3PT Rating: 75 Dunk Rating: 75 Clint Capela Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Position: C Player Build: Glass-Cleaning Lockdown Overall Rating: 84 3PT Rating: 25 Dunk Rating: 80 John Collins © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Position: PF/C Player Build: Interior Finisher Overall Rating: 83 3PT Rating: 80 Dunk Rating: 93 Bogdan Bogdanovic © Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports Position: SG/SF Player Build: Shot Creator Overall Rating: 80 3PT Rating: 80 Dunk Rating: 65 Onyeka Okongwu © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Position: C/PF Player Build: Glass-Cleaning Lockdown Overall Rating: 76 3PT Rating: 60 Dunk Rating: 65 De’Andre Hunter Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Position: SF/PF Player Build: 3PT Specialist Overall Rating: 76 3PT Rating: 81 Dunk Rating: 80 Aaron Holiday Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Position: SG/PG Player Build: 3PT Playmaker Overall Rating: 75 3PT Rating: 81 Dunk Rating: 60 Frank Kaminsky © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Position: PF/C Player Build: Inside-Out Scorer Overall Rating: 74 3PT Rating: 78 Dunk Rating: 65 Jalen Johnson Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Position: PF/SF Player Build: Paint Defender Overall Rating: 73 3PT Rating: 69 Dunk Rating: 65 Tyrese Martin Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports Despite signing a full contract in July, NBA 2K23 does not have Tyrese Martin on the Hawks roster. Instead, they have backup center Chris Silva listed as a 73 overall. The developers will likely patch this in one of the many updates made throughout the season. Justin Holiday © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Position: SF/SG Player Build: Shooter Overall Rating: 72 3PT Rating: 80 Dunk Rating: 73 Moe Harkless Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Position: PF/SF Player Build: Interior Finisher Overall Rating: 71 3PT Rating: 73 Dunk Rating: 82 Trent Forrest Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports Position: PG/SG Player Build: Slashing Playmaker Overall Rating: 71 3PT Rating: 62 Dunk Rating: 60 Chaundee Brown David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Position: SG Player Build: 3PT Shooter Overall Rating: 67 3PT Rating: 80 Dunk Rating: 50

