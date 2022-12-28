Fans stunned as former player suggests Bizarre set of rule changes to football

A former footballer has caused a huge stir after proposing a bizarre set of rule changes.

IFAB, (The International Football Association Board) are in charge of the laws in the beautiful game, and occasionally announce tweaks and new rules in order to improve the game of football.

In recent times we’ve seen VAR become a fundamental part of the game, goalkeepers having to keep one foot behind the line for penalties and five substitutes in some leagues.

But Alexi Lalas, who was the first American to play in Serie A in 1994, has a few suggestions for new rules to be brought on.

The former United States international and ex LA Galaxy defender took to Twitter to share his thoughts with his 410,000 followers on Twitter.

The ‘State of the Union Podcast’ host wants nets to be made bigger and thinks a Strike from outside the box should count as two goals.

What’s more, they reckon 35 yard shoot-outs are a better option than penalties, kick-ins should be a thing and that offsides are only valid in the last 35 yards.

The 52-year-old also believes there should be a hockey “penalty box” for player punishment and to completely simplify handball.

But naturally the proposition was not met with a positive response and Lalas received a whole lot of backlash.

One fan wrote: “How would soccer improve: @AlexiLalas stops talking about it…”

Another replied: “Most importantly: -Not listening to @AlexiLalas for advice on soccer.”

A third said: “Wait…..what…..? This is nuts. It’s football, it’s already perfect. Encroachment of non-legacy ideas, such as #VAR, is the reason people think it needs fixing.”

A fourth joke: “Cup competitions: mascots go in goal for extra time.”

A fifth commented: “My favorite part of off-the-wall ideas is when it comes from a world-class player. They are One of Us.”

In the past, respected figures in the world of football have been full of ideas on how to improve the game but they’ve fallen on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, in June it was reported that the Dutch football association wanted to try new drastic changes in the 2023/24 season.

KNVB want to experiment with five ‘adjustments’ to the game –– throw-ins become kick-ins, a five minute penalty after a yellow card, dribbling at a free kick is allowed, Unlimited Substitutions and a clear playing time of 2×30 minute halves .