Fans show pride for US men’s soccer team despite loss to the Netherlands

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) – US soccer fans once again showed up and showed out to Rumbleseat Bar and Grill to watch the USA take on the Netherlands.

Standing room only – that was the message from Rumbleseat owner Bill Stetson. He told Western Mass News that he had a packed house of US soccer fans early Saturday morning to watch the US Men’s National Team take on the Netherlands.

“So at 8 am, all the tables were full. Everyone is super excited for the game, but right now, we need a goal,” Stetson said. “This is as busy as it was Friday. It’s probably busier than it was Friday. Everyone is really geared up.”

Inside Rumbleseat, fans watched as the US went down 2-0 going into the 2nd half. However, in the 76th minute, the US fans came to life as Haji Wright gave United States fans hope for a comeback.

President of the Western Mass American Outlaws, Jason Williams, said that he is proud to see support soccer grow.

“It’s been incredible,” Williams said. “We’ve had 4 games here and 10 then out, it has been really good. It’s probably our biggest turnout we’ve had. I feel like, hopefully, people keep it going. We run events here for every single game.”

The US ended up coming up short, ending their World Cup campaign by losing 3-1 in the round of 16 to the Dutch.

Williams said that he is proud of what the young United States team has accomplished and hopes to see a better, more mature US team come 2026.

“The team is growing,” they told us. “All these guys are playing in the European Premier League. They can only get better, and in 2026, we will be, probably, out of the group stage and into the quarter finals.”

The Netherlands will now take on Argentina in the World Cup Quarter Finals.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.