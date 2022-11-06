Fans send punter Colin Goodfellow money over Venmo

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Colin Goodfellow’s game-saving play Saturday against Missouri turned some Kentucky fans into good fellows.

Goodfellow, a fifth-year senior punter, was able to track down an errant snap in the shadow of his own end zone and still kick the ball away late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s contest, with the Wildcats clinging to a 21-17 lead . Not only did he manage a punt, but more importantly, he drew a roughing the kicker penalty that gave the Wildcats a fresh set of Downs — and an opportunity to run more time off the clock.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button