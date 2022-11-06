Fans send punter Colin Goodfellow money over Venmo

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Colin Goodfellow’s game-saving play Saturday against Missouri turned some Kentucky fans into good fellows.

Goodfellow, a fifth-year senior punter, was able to track down an errant snap in the shadow of his own end zone and still kick the ball away late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s contest, with the Wildcats clinging to a 21-17 lead . Not only did he manage a punt, but more importantly, he drew a roughing the kicker penalty that gave the Wildcats a fresh set of Downs — and an opportunity to run more time off the clock.

But it came at a cost: Goodfellow had to be taken off the field on a cart following a hit from Missouri linebacker Will Norris.

After the game, Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops said Goodfellow was “in severe pain.” The team, Stoops added, hopes the injury is “nothing major.”

Watch it:Fight breaks out during Kentucky-Missouri football game after Will Levis is shoved

Goodfellow’s sacrifice for the team led members of the fan base to donate money to what appears to be his personal Venmo account. The friendly gestures — Mostly just a few bucks with comments saying the cash is for things like beer, ice and wings — appears to have started when a Twitter account named Mark Stoops Burner shared a Screenshot of Goodfellow’s Venmo account shortly after the punter’s game-saving punt.

But in all likelihood, the generosity of the Wildcats’ fan base won’t help Goodfellow’s bank account.

Because his on-field feat is not related to his name, image and likeness, Goodfellow likely will have to return the money, stemming from NCAA rules on compensation.

Here’s what some fans had to say to Goodfellow on Venmo:

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football Reporter Ryan Black at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack