Fans ‘rejoicing’ at failed Manchester United transfer – Player now ‘averaging one goal a game’

Five days before the start of the Serie A season, Manchester United decided to end their pursuit of Marko Arnautovic.

The Austrian had become a very surprising target for the Red Devils, who were looking around for another striker, and while his goalscoring at Bologna had been decent, he wasn’t the kind of player you would expect a team like the Old Trafford Residents to be going after.

Manchester United fans immediately voiced their displeasure at the idea of ​​signing the veteran, and Erik ten Hag’s side promptly gave up.

Since then, while the Red Devils have turned their season around and found some form following two atrocious first games, Arnautovic, down his end, has been having the time of his life.

They might have seen his manager sacked since, as Sinisa Mihajlovic was dismissed after five league games without a win, but that could have been a lot worse had it not been for Arnautovic.

That’s because the striker now has six goals in six games, and Calciodangolo explains Bologna fans are ‘rejoicing’ at Manchester United’s decision to move away.

Since the player is ‘averaging one goal per game’, they also believe ‘some Rethinking may have also come to the English fans’.

Furthermore, the fact that he has done this at a mid-level side means there is a ‘greater difficulty in achieving these results’.

Manchester United themselves probably aren’t regretting it, since they managed to sign Antony from Ajax, who scored on his debut against Arsenal, but it’s certain that Bologna are very glad their fans protested the signing.