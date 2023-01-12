Fans react to the Atlanta decision for Bills – Chiefs AFC title game

The NFL’s decision to cancel the Week 17 Matchup between the Bills and Bengals following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest had the league looking for a way to address the AFC Playoffs without punishing the Bills.

The league ultimately decided that the Chiefs would be the No. 1 seed, but if the Bills and Chiefs were to meet in the AFC Championship Game, the two teams would play at a neutral site. While the NFL had its share of options to choose from, the league ultimately settled on Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the potential AFC title game.

Now, it wasn’t the most glamorous choice. Atlanta isn’t Las Vegas, but it offers a retractable-roof stadium and accessible travel for both fanbases.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been selected as the site for a potential Buffalo-Kansas City AFC Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/qlzj7end33 — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2023

But still, the choice means that two cold-weather teams would instead have the conference title game played indoors when Lambeau Field or Soldier Field could have been epic outdoor venues.

Fans were never going to agree with the choice — regardless of what the NFL announced — but they weren’t exactly thrilled to see Atlanta be the host.