Fans on social media jokingly speculate that Gareth Bale will join the rebel LIV tour

Fans are jokingly predicting that Gareth Bale will join the LIV golf series after confirming his retirement from football in an emotional post on social media.

The former Real Madrid star has called an end to his illustrious career which saw him win five Champions Leagues, three LaLigas and three Club World Cups.

The 33-year-old – who played for Southampton, Tottenham, Madrid and Los Angeles FC – penned an emotional message on social media to bid farewell to the fans on Monday afternoon.

Fans have quickly taken to social media to predict that Bale much like many other Sporting stars will opt for a job swap by taking up golf more prominently – potentially even linking up with the Saudi Arabia-led LIV Golf Series.

The series has already enticed a number of top end Golfers over from the PGA Tour in its Inaugural season, with more expected to come in the near future.

One fan posted: ‘I give it 6 weeks before Gareth Bale’s announced to be playing in that dodgy Saudi golf league.’

A second simply put: ‘Odds on bale signing up for LIV golf.’

A third tweeted: ‘Fair play to Gareth Bale he had a very good career now time for him to play a lot more golf.’

A fourth added: Gareth Bale will probably win a professional golf tournament before Tottenham Hotspur’s win a trophy.’

During his playing days while under intense criticism he danced along with a Welsh flag bearing the lyrics to the song ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid’.

Bale admitted he was aware of the chant and clearly saw the funny side of it – therefore showing his love for both his country and his Hobby golf over perhaps his club at the time in Real Madrid.

When asked about it in an interview by Sgorio Cymruhe said: ‘I’ve heard it, especially when I was on the bench and when I came off, and the boys were laughing.

‘It’s a good bit of fun.’

Bale has previously competed in the Celebrity Cup golf tournament at Celtic Manor and is known to spend plenty of time on the golf course.