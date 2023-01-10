Fans Go Gaga Over Rob Gronkowski’s 25-Yard Field Goal Attempt for Super Bowl Worth $10 Million

Super Bowls are one of the most awaited annual sporting events in the world. The Crowning of the NFL Champions rakes in nearly 100 million viewers on the TV. With those sorts of numbers, it makes the events very appealing to Corporations to try to book a promotional spot during the game.

In recent times, the think tanks behind the marketing teams have been getting more and more creative to squeeze their ad in the event. The latest to follow suit are FanDuel and Rob Gronkowski.

Rob Gronkowski will attempt a $10 million field goal

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gronkowski will be stepping on to the pitch in this year’s Super Bowl. However, it won’t be in the same capacity as one might think. The betting company who recently teamed up with the 33-year-old will have a spot during the 3rd quarter.

The promotional activity will feature the 4 time Super Bowl winning tight end will have a go at the job of a kicker. Gronk will attempt a 25-yard field goal in front of the fans. Moreover, the kick will also have some incentives for the fans to cheer for.

The corporation has announced, should the TE succeed in making the field goal, the users who place a bet on the Super Bowl will stand a chance to further split $10 million in free bets on the platform.

The fans have a lot to say

Following the announcement, the NFL fans have had a lot to say about it. While many are happy to see the former NFL star come on to the field, there are also those who appreciate the creativity behind the brand to come up with this idea.

Like this fan who is completely behind the ad.

While this fan reminded Gronk that he will have to make the kick for the fans.

However, there are also people who aren’t as impressed with what FanDuel has to offer.

This fan has an important question to ask as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Whether the ad spot hits or misses with the fans will be revealed later. But there is no doubt that these companies are getting more and more innovative with their marketing strategies.

DIVE DEEPER

Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Sunday Night Binge Was Not NFL: “Every Sunday, We’d Go to Our Friend’s House…”

Last year, Coinbase broke the internet with its unique commercial in the SB. The crypto-exchange firm spent nearly $14 million for a 60-second spot. The ad Featured a QR code Bouncing from corner to corner of a black screen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The frame had no names, messages, or offers, just the Mystery behind the code. In this case, the promotion worked wonders for the company who announced that they got 20 million hits on their landing page after the ad.

Watch this story: Rob Gronkowski is trash talking Eli Manning outside the sport of football.