Fans go crazy as Lionel Messi scores his 90th goal from a free kick

Published: Published Date – 04:17 PM, Wed – 28 September 22

Argentina’s players celebrate with Lionel Messi. Photo: AP

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi has achieved a new milestone as he became only the third player in the history of football to score the 90th international goal. He achieved the feat with his goal in a World Cup warm-up friendly match against Jamaica, with Argentina winning 3-0.

Lionel Messi came off the bench as a substitute to score crucial goals, including a free-kick – 90th of his international career, to Usher Argentina to a thumping win at the Red Bull Arena, New Jersey. The Argentine played the super-sub, bringing up two goals against Jamaica in the second half of the game.

Portugal superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently placed first in the list of most goals scored in the history of football. The next on the list is Ali Daei (Iran).

Ronaldo and Daei have scored 117 and 109 international goals respectively.

Watch Messi’s goal here:

LIONEL MESSI FREE KICK GOAL FOR ARGENTINA!pic.twitter.com/TMVRCwJSJ3 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 28, 2022

A big crowd turned up at the stadium to have a glimpse of the footballer. The match also saw fans invading the playing arena to meet and take a selfie with the football icon. One of his fans managed to run past security guards to get an autograph of the football on his back, but he was tackled and evicted by the security guards.