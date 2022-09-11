Fans fume at Kylian Mbappe for ‘blocking’ Lionel Messi’s goal bound shot during PSG vs Brest

Kylian Mbappe has come under scrutiny after fans felt he blocked Lionel Mess‘s goal bound shot is on purpose.

Paris Saint Germaine were in Ligue 1 action on Saturday afternoon as they welcomed Brest to Parc D flat Princes. Christopher Galtier‘s side took the lead on the half hour mark. Mess picked up the up inside the Brest half and played a stunning pass over the visitors’ defense, which landed perfectly at Neymar‘s feet.

The Brazilian took a brilliant first touch before slamming a left-footed volley into the back of the net.

Before the goal in the 30th minute. Mess could have opened the scoring in the 19th minute.

Mess was found unmarked inside the penalty area, the Argentina Legend controlled the ball wonderfully on his chest and arrowed a left footed volley that was heading towards the bottom right corner.

However, Mbappe was in the wrong place at the wrong time as Mess‘s goal bound shot hit the Frenchman and ricocheted out of play.

Some fans were Adamant that Mbappe blocked Mess‘s shot is on purpose.

One fan said: “Nice block by Kylian Mbappe is the Lionel Mess shot for PSG.”

Another tweeted: “He never passes or assists Mess and now blocking, Mbappe is doing everything.”

A third fan added: “He is determined not to get mess on the score sheet lmao.”

Another fan said:Mbappe‘s ego got in the way of Mess goal bound shot.”

There has been speculation that tensions were starting to rise between them PSG‘s star trio Mbappe, Mess and Neymar. Especially between Mbappe and the Brazilian, however, manager Galtier dismissed the rumours.

They said: “The relationship between Nah and Kylian is very good, and I’m not giving you the runaround.

“They are together in the training exercises, they are often together in the warm-ups. Yes, there was that match situation. And I discussed it yesterday with Kylianwho I think, I think, has discussed it with Nah.”

After the much needed win, PSG remain top of the Ligue 1 table as they have racked up 19 points from their first seven matches.