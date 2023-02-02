Fans Elated as Canelo Alvarez Wins Golf Arnie Awards

Four-division world champion, Canelo Alvarez, is undoubtedly one of the finest boxers in the sport. Moreover, he was also considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers of all time. Boxing aside, Alvarez is also an avid lover of golf. In fact, he has also hinted at a golf career after retiring from the sport of boxing. It was recently reported that his interest in golf has finally paid off. Alvarez was recently awarded the Arnie Award. And fans just couldn’t keep calm.

Alvarez and golfer, Ryan Palmer, were declared the recipients of the 2022 Arnie Awards. Notably, the Arnie Awards are felicitated by the Golf Digest, the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation, and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. And the award honors those Golfers who have given back to society through Charity work.

The boxing superstar was honored for helping those in need in his home country of Mexico. Additionally, he also financially helped many individuals who were in dire need of organ transplants.

Meanwhile, Alvarez was all praise for the felicitator Arnold Palmer. Taking about Palmer, they said, “I watch Arnold Palmer on YouTube and on TV, too, those classic moments. He’s one of the best golfers in the history of golf.”

He also mentioned that he was honored to receive the award.

Fans were happy for Canelo Alvarez

Boxing fans who were aware of Alvarez’s love for golf were elated to see him win the award. Moreover, a lot of fans took to the comments to congratulate him for the same.

Golf Club Devils Tower was quick to exclaim, “Congratulations.”

Meanwhile, Danny D said, “@canelo MI CAMPEON VIVA MEXICO CAAAABBROONNESSSSSS! (TRANSLATED @canelo MY CHAMPION VIVA MEXICO CAAAABBROONNESSSSSS!)”

Similarly, Kristal Kitoure added, “Eso es todo Campeón @canelo (That’s all champ @canelo).”

However, Oakbury Golf Apparel had a rather intriguing question. They said, “Why isn’t he playing?”

There is no denying that this award is truly a commendable feat. Especially taking into consideration the fact that Alvarez had only turned to the sport recently.

What are your thoughts on Alvarez winning the award? Let us know in the comments below.