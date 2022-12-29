Fans ejected from Suns-Wizards game after harassing Monty Williams

WASHINGTON DC – Chris Paul wasn’t sure what the fan said to Monty Williams or what his head coach said in response, but he is certain about a couple of things.

“Coach is the most peaceful person I know,” Paul said. “If you’ve made him mad, then you’re on one.”

Williams had an exchange with a male fan sitting courtside in the fourth quarter that led to two male fans being escorted out of the arena late in Phoenix’s 127-102 loss to the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena Wednesday.

“It’s just some of the stuff that happens in games, you expect some of it with people cheering for their team, but tonight, it was out of control,” Williams said after the game. “The referees, the officials did a good job. I tried to tell the guy to calm down and relax. We weren’t going to get him thrown out of the game on the first try, and then he just kept going and they had to do what they had to do.”

Suns director of security Max Cayard approached the fan and was signaling for him to be removed from the arena. Then the fan came to Cayard as the two had to be separated.

