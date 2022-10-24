Fans Destroy old NFL graphic asking if 49ers have ‘best offense’

Two days after the NFL posted a graphic on Twitter featuring new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk along with the caption “Best offense in the league?” and a fire emoji, fans swarmed the post after the Niners were blown out by the NFL’s actual top offense.

San Francisco was routed 44-23 Sunday at Levi’s Stadium at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, who averaged 9.1 yards per play — their most in 81 games with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, including playoffs.

Even more impressively, they did it against a 49ers defense that had been allowing just 4.5 yards per play against opponents while Sporting the No. 1 total defense in the NFL.

McCaffrey finished with 10 touches for 62 total yards just three days after being traded to the Bay Area, but the 49ers offense stalled miserably in the second half when it was outscored 30-10 by Kansas City’s juggernaut. The Chiefs didn’t punt even once on Sunday and finished with 529 yards of total offense despite holding the ball for seven fewer minutes than the Niners.

Fans, Receipts in hand, returned to the NFL’s graphic and were merciless, tagging @OldTakesExposed repeatedly and calling for the NFL to “delete this post immediately.”

The post had more than 30,000 engagements within the first half hour following the game.

To date, the 49ers have had a middle-of-the-road offense, averaging 20.3 points and 340 yards per game, and while McCaffrey will certainly impact those numbers once he’s had more than three days to get comfortable, the best offense in the the league seems to be safely in the hands of the Chiefs. Or the Bills. Or even the Lions. Just definitely not the Niners, who 1) aren’t really built to be a “best offense in the league” as currently constructed and 2) have a ton of issues to deal with even if they were, from injuries to being 1-30 in games where they trail by 3 or more points going into the 4th quarter during Kyle Shanahan’s tenure.





