Fans Concerned For Michael Strahan: NFL World Reacts
Michael Strahan has built an empire since retiring from the National Football League, doing everything from morning television to commercials to fashion brands, but fans have been concerned for him this week.
The “Good Morning America” co-host was off the show for the second time in a week.
Many fans took to social media to express their worry.
Strahan is a busy man, so hopefully he was just out doing another project, or taking some well-deserved personal time.
Still, that didn’t stop people from expressing their concern.
“All they gotta say is he’s off or on assignment and it’s good. Not saying anything is interesting, if that’s what happened,” one fan wrote.
“Michael was out again today. I hope everything is alright,” one fan wrote.
“Hopefully, we shall see Michael’s smiling face soon!” another fan wrote.
Strahan has been part of the morning show for several years now.
Hopefully we’ll see him back soon.
.