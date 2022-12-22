Fans compare Marcus Rashford to former star Cristiano Ronaldo after STUNNING goal against Burnley

Manchester United fans have flocked to Twitter to hail Marcus Rashford’s brilliant Strike against Burnley in the Carabao Cup as the Red Devils coasted to a 2-0 win to reach the last eight.

Rashford picked up the ball inside his own half before sprinting the length of the Burnley half and shooting from inside the box to double his side’s lead in the second half of the encounter.

And fans have been quick to compare him to a young Cristiano Ronaldo – who received a cold 81-word tribute in Wednesday’s match program – in his first game back after the club extended his contract by 12 months.

Marcus Rashford has drawn widespread praise from Manchester United fans after his Solo goal

Rashford has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo

Rashford was one of five United players in the starting line up who were in action at the World Cup in Qatar, with another in Christian Eriksen opening the scoring early on.

And supporters were quick to praise the young England forward and compare him to one of the greatest players in the club’s illustrious history.

One wrote: ‘Rashford reminds me of Ronaldo. Get him more touches on the ball. Confidence.’

Another added: ‘Rashford is turning into prime Ronaldo wtf.’

And a third claimed: ‘Rashford is giving me MADDD young Ronaldo at United vibes lately.’

But a fourth went one step further, asking: ‘Who needs Ronaldo when you have Marcus Rashford MBE?’

However some fans queried whether it was in fact the 37-year-old’s departure that had allowed Rashford the space he needed to grow into a starring role at United.

Many had suggested that the side would struggle to score goals in the absence of Ronaldo, but Rashford had starred for the Red Devils at times already before the Portugal icon’s acrimonious departure.

And one fan was quick to point this out, saying: ‘Remember when Rio (Ferdinand) was trying to drag some agenda about “where the goals would come from” if United let Ronaldo go.

‘Rashford’s been scoring goals at CF, RW, LW for fun.’

Rashford has 12 goals and three assists in all competitions for club and country from 25 games

Another wrote: ‘Ronaldo leaves and Rashford is back to form? Not surprised.’

And a third asked: ‘Was Ronaldo holding Rashford back? Crazy to think but maybe he was intimidated by him.’

But Ronaldo is not the only Legend of the game that supporters have compared their 25-year-old forward too after the goal.

Rashford scored a fabulous Solo goal as his side moved into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals

One draws comparisons to Argentina’s Lionel Messi, believing that the Argentine might have been subjected to greater acclaim for scoring the same goal than Rashford will be.

They stated: ‘Change his name to Lionel Messi and people would be going mad over this. Great run and goal from Marcus Rashford!’

Finally, for one fan it was clear that Rashford did not need to be compared to anyone else, and that the goal marked the return of the England forward at his best.

They simply claimed: ‘Prime Rashford is actually back…’