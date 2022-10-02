Fans baffled Chelsea star escaped red card despite blatant handball vs Crystal Palace ▷ SportsBrief.com

Fans have expressed their displeasure with a decision not to send off Thiago Silva during Chelsea’s Clash with Crystal Palace

Silva dodged a red card despite intentionally handling the ball to stop Jordan Ayew from making a run towards Chelsea’s goal

Incredibly, the Veteran Brazilian centre-back’s actions could only earn him a booking as he was allowed to continue playing

The Blues won the match 2-1, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Conor Gallagher finding the back of the net for Chelsea

Football fans were left baffled during Chelsea’s Premier League Clash with Crystal Palace after Thiago Silva escaped a red card after a blatant handball.

The tense London Derby Clash staged at Selhurst Park was Graham Potter’s first EPL match in charge of the Blues, having succeeded Thomas Tuchel earlier in September.

Thiago Silva receives a yellow card during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park. Photo by Glyn Kirk.

Chelsea had a slow start in the match and were eventually punished within just seven minutes of action after Odsonne Edouard gave Palace an early lead.

Things nearly went from bad to worse for the visitors when Silva stuck out an arm to prevent Jordan Ayew from running towards the Chelsea goal.

Fortunately for the Brazilian, his actions only earned him a yellow card, with referee Chris Kavanagh deciding not to send him off.

Fans fume as Thiago Silva dodges red card

The decision, not red card Silva, sparked anger and outrage from fans, with Palace supporters in particular feeling it was unfair.

One posted on Twitter:

“The refs are just not good enough aren’t they.”

A second wondered:

“Can someone explain to me how Thiago Silva wasn’t sent off?”

Another lamented:

“Thiago Silva should’ve been sent off… intentional handball & was the last man. Denies a goal scoring opportunity.”

Incredibly, even a section of Chelsea fans felt they were Lucky not to have been reduced to 10 men, with one noting:

“We got away with one there. I’ll take it though.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea went on to stage a comeback to down Palace, with Silva setting up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the equalizer in the 38th minute.

Conor Gallagher went on to bag the Winner for the former Champions League winners at the death as Potter recorded his first win as Blues boss.

