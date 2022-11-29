Fans Are Elated After Pulisic Scores USA’s Second Goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup – NBC10 Philadelphia

The second goal for the USMNT is in the books for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Thanks to star-studded forward Christian Pulisic, in the 38th minute, the USMNT claimed the lead in Tuesday’s Group B Matchup against Iran with. The score is 1-0.

Oh, and the United States is playing a man down.

It’s safe to say USMNT fans are bursting with pride. Here’s what some have said:

That was totally worth the nut shot, Pulisic! That’s a Central PA boy right there! 🇺🇸 — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) November 29, 2022

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 29, 2022

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 29, 2022

This is the second goal the USMNT has scored in the 2022 World Cup, the first being from Tim Weah in the United States’ first game, which was a 1-1 draw against Wales.

This is also Pulisic’s first career FIFA World Cup goal. Not to mention the goal also makes history for the USA as its first competitive goal on foreign soil since 2017 when they battled Trinidad & Tobago.

This is exactly the type of intensity the USMNT needed, as this fixture against Iran black be won for the team to make it through to the knockout stage.