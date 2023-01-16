Fans and analysts ripped Tyler Huntley for a careless goal line fumble

Tyler Huntley had a chance to notch the first playoff win of his career. The former undrafted free agent, starting in place of an injured Lamar Jackson and dealing with a nagging shoulder malady of his own, drove the Baltimore Ravens down to the Cincinnati Bengals’ two-yard line in the fourth quarter of a 17-17 game.

Two more yards and he’d give his team a touchdown lead on the road as an eight-point underdog. Three snaps without a gain and his Ravens would have to settle for three points from automatic kicker Justin Kicker. After a first-and-goal miss and a stuffed run up the middle, Huntley dialed up his own number for a play that ended in a touchdown.

A Cincinnati touchdown.

Sam Hubbard takes the fumble 98 yards for the TD ‼️ 📺: #BALvsCIN is NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/hNJJJGqxGF pic.twitter.com/PoVImXrfpz — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2023

Huntley’s effort to extend the ball over the goal line in traffic resulted in an easy swat for linebacker Logan Wilson. The ball popped into defensive end Sam Hubbard’s hands. 98 yards later, a terrific Mark Andrews hustling effort aside, the Bengals had a defensive touchdown and a 24-17 lead.

The play was a brutal mistake from a young quarterback trying to put the team on his back. And in the moments that followed, analysts across Twitter weighed in on his regretful reach.