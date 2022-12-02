FanGraphs Audio: Brad Miller, Veteran Infielder and Enthusiastic Soccer Fan

Episode 1002

This week on the show, we welcome a long-time major leaguer to chat about the World Cup before going over some recent moves and looking ahead to the Winter Meetings.

At the top of the show, David Laurila welcomes Brad Miller, a 10-year major league veteran and a big soccer fan. The pair talk about the World Cup games that have gotten them the most excited so far, the players and countries they find themselves rooting for, and which teammate is the best to kick the ball around with. We also hear about being drafted by and debuting with the Mariners, being mentored by players such as Raul Ibanez, Willie Bloomquist, and Robinson Canó, and cheering for the Seattle club that broke its long playoff drought this season. Finally, we get some insight on playing with Logan Morrison and Chris Young (now the boss in Texas), and an anecdote about how Canó believed in Miller’s power potential before Miller himself did. [4:00]

After that, Ben Clemens and Jason Martinez get together to chat about this week’s transactions. The Defending World Champions signed José Abreu, which seems to make plenty of sense, but Ben is even more excited about the Rebuilding Washington Nationals Rolling the dice on Jeimer Candelario. Ben and Jason also consider how the Dodgers’ signing of Shelby Miller looks like another of the team’s remarkable reclamation projects, even if they are still a little skeptical. Finally, the duo revisit their fun Cardinals predictions from Episode 976 and get excited to hang out with each other and the rest of the FanGraphs staff at the Winter Meetings in San Diego next week. [28:20]

