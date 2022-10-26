FanDuel, Sportradar Extend NBA Partnership Through 2030-2031

FanDuel and Sportradar have extended their partnership for official NBA data into the next decade, according to a press release issued before the bell Wednesday.

The agreement will run through the 2030-31 season (at which time Bronny James will be 26 years old) and under the terms of the deal, Sportradar will supply FanDuel with official NBA data and “supplementary betting services” for FanDuel’s sports betting platform. Additionally, the agreement stipulates that Sportradar remains the preferred data and odds supplier to FanDuel.

“As the largest operator in North America, FanDuel is an exceptional partner, trusting in our products and services to help define their market differentiation,” said Sportradar’s CEO Carsten Koerl in the release. “We are thrilled to further expand our relationship with FanDuel in a manner that will evolve and grow the skyrocketing market for sports betting in the US, while continuing to monetize our long-term partnership with the NBA. This deal demonstrates the value of our strategy in delivering products and services on top of data rights.”

The two companies will be collaborating to enhance the sports betting experience for FanDuel’s customers, including using player tracking data to create props and to enhance the same game parlay feature.

FanDuel first

FanDuel is the first North American sportsbook to commit in this way to using Sportradar’s official NBA data since the tech company’s deal with the NBA was announced nearly a year ago.

“FanDuel’s top priority is to provide a superior product experience to our customers. As we forged this deal, it was critically important that our commitment to NBA basketball and its official data be tied to substantial reinvestment in product innovation and Enhancements that will ensure FanDuel retains a market leading NBA offering,” said Christian Genetski, the president of FanDuel Group. “We’re excited to continue our long-term relationship with Sportradar, as their comprehensive data is a critical element to a successful customer experience, and one we now have long-term stability with moving forward.”

Sportradar will also be providing FanDuel with its proprietary Live Channel Trading (LCT) product, which Sportradar claims to be the “fastest solution on the market for in-play trading.”

Sportradar stock was up 2.25% in pre-market trading.