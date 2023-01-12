FanDuel Promo Code Gets You $150 for NBA Action Featuring the Celtics-Nets and Bucks-Heat

Missing the end-to-end excitement of playoff basketball? Well, you’re in luck, because tonight’s slate of NBA matchups features two postseason-esque matchups with the Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat.

The NBA’s Eastern Conference is stacked yet again, and the Boston Celtics can be found right at the top.

Celtics basketball is based around squeaky-clean defense, shooter spacing, and a distinct team identity. Boston has continued to stick to the Fundamentals this season, but it’s been the individual brilliance of their best two players that has Landed them atop the East.

Jaylen Brown has elevated his game to another level this season, averaging 26.8 points on nearly 50% from the field, while his partner in crime, Jayson Tatum, is putting up 31-4-8 and is once again in the mix for league MVP honors.

The Brooklyn Nets come into tonight’s Matchup just one position behind Boston in the Eastern Conference table, and will be looking for a huge win to close the gap.

The Nets are led by an equally effective duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, although KD will be out of the lineup Tonight as he nurses an MCL Sprain suffered during Sunday’s win over the Heat. Nets point guard Ben Simmons will be tasked with locking up either Brown or Tatum, and will need to negate their looks as much as possible for Brooklyn to be successful.

Teams Date / Time Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 pm ET

FanDuel promo code for Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat

If you keep scrolling down the standings, you can find none other than the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks sitting in third place in the East. They will battle against the Miami Heat, who are currently down in eighth place despite an Eastern Conference Finals appearance last spring.

Similar to the Celtics, Milwaukee is a well-rounded team which finds success based on hard defense and 3-point kick-outs. Giannis Antetokuonmpo remains the driving force behind the Bucks’ dominance, especially in transition. The Greek Freak is averaging 31.7 points and 11.8 rebounds this season, keeping his hat in the ring for MVP as well.

Although he doesn’t always get the credit he is due, perhaps no player is more steady when it really matters than Jrue Holiday. The 6-foot-3 Milwaukee guard is not only one of the league’s elite perimeter defenders, but can also be relied upon to make the big Offensive plays under pressure.

Teams Date / Time Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 pm ET

