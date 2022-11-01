FanDuel promo code: Astros-Phillies, NBA $1K no-sweat bet

Make a huge first bet on any NBA game or the World Series with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. New customers can start with an advantage by using our links to sign up.

After using our links to claim the FanDuel promo code offer, you will have a no sweat bet up to $1,000. This wager is insured, so you can be aggressive. If it loses, FanDuel will give you your stake back. This bonus money can be used all at once as a free bet of the same amount, or you can choose to split it up.

FanDuel is America’s most popular betting app, and there are plenty of options for sports fans. You will find more ongoing bonuses, free-to-play games, and live betting odds.

Click here to register with the FanDuel promo code offer. New customers can make a no sweat bet up to $1,000 on any NBA game or the World Series.

FanDuel Promo Code for the NBA Matchups

On Tuesday night, there are two games on TNT. FanDuel is offering a same game parlay insurance bonus for either of these games. After you use the promo code offer, claim this offer to bet on the Bulls vs. Nets or Timberwolves vs. Suns. The Nets are slight favorites over the Bulls, even though they just lost their head coach. The Suns are 3.5-point favorites over the Timberwolves, but the Minnesota roster is much better this season.

There is an additional promotion that gives sports fans free access to NBA League Pass. All you have to do is place a $5 bet on any NBA game. FanDuel will send you an email on how you sign up for NBA League Pass, and you can watch exclusive NBA content and coverage for free for the next three months.

The NBA moves over to ESPN on Wednesday night with the Celtics vs. Cavaliers and Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers. And Morant of Memphis is one of the early favorites to win MVP.

Instructions to Claim the FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It only takes a few minutes to register for FanDuel Sportsbook. Follow our guide to claim the no sweat bonus.

Click here to activate the FanDuel promo code offer and register for an account. You will need to enter basic information to confirm your age and identity. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android. Deposit money using one of the accepted payment methods. Place a bet up to $1,000.

A losing bet will automatically be refunded by FanDuel.

World Series – Astros vs. Phillies

The Astros and Phillies will play Game 3 on Tuesday night, which was initially planned for Monday. The weather pushed the game back, giving some pitchers an extra day of rest. There is a featured same game parlay on FanDuel that includes the following legs. The odds are at +556

Over 6.5 runs in the game

Bryce Harper records 1+ hits

Jose Altuve records 1+ hits

Yordan Alvarez records 1+ RBI’s

Two wagers have enhanced odds that you can find on the boosts tab.

Bryce Harper records 1+ hits, Kevin Durant scores 25+ points, Stephen Curry makes 4+ Threes – boosted from +180 to +280

Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards to combine for 50+ points on Tuesday night – boosted from -140 to +110

Click here to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for a no sweat bet up to $1K. This offer can be used for any NBA game this week or the World Series. If your initial bet loses, FanDuel will award your account with the same amount in bonus funds.