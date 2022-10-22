FanDuel promo code: $1K no-sweat bet for NBA, NFL, CFB

The latest FanDuel promo code offer is raising the bar for a huge weekend of sports. New players who take advantage of this promotion can also apply this latest promo to the MLB postseason, NFL Week 7, college football, NBA, NHL, or any other game.

This FanDuel promo code will automatically enable a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. New users who sign up with this promotion will have a forgiving backstop on their first bet. If that initial wager loses, players will receive a full refund in free bets.

College football is in full swing, the Padres and Phillies play in the NLCS, the NBA and NHL seasons are underway, and NFL Week 7 arrives on Sunday.

FanDuel Sportsbook is upping the ante for new players. Instead of betting on the games like an average Joe, grab this $1K no-sweat bet and start things off with a bang.

Get a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for any game this weekend. Click here to automatically apply this FanDuel promo code.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $1K No-Sweat Bet

This $1,000 no-sweat first bet is one of the biggest offers on the market. This FanDuel promo will allow new players to go big on their first bet. If that wager loses, players will receive a complete refund in free bets. That’s where the “no-sweat” nature of this promotion comes into play.

This offer can be used on college football, MLB, NHL, NFL, or any other game this weekend. October is always one of the busiest sports months of the year and that’s the case right now. Use this no-sweat bet on college football or MLB postseason today. However, new bettors can also wait for Sunday and use this promo on NFL Week 7.

How to Score this FanDuel Promo Code

Remember, new users won’t need to manually enter a promo code to score this offer. Simply signing up with any of the links on this page will be enough to trigger this $1,000 no-sweat first bet. Follow this step-by-step guide to get started:

Click on any of the here on this page to automatically activate this promo code.

on this page to automatically activate this promo code. After being redirected to a registration Landing page, input basic information to create a user profile.

Make a cash deposit through any of the preferred banking methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,000 no-sweat first bet on any game this weekend.

What to Bet on This Weekend

Again, there is no shortage of options for sports fans this weekend. Find a comfortable spot on the couch, place a bet, and enjoy a full Saturday of sports. New bettors can take advantage of this $1,000 no-sweat first bet, but that’s not the only way to win this weekend.

Check out the Promotions page for a running list of offers for new and experienced users alike. Hit the ground running this weekend with one of the best offers on the market.

Get a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for any game this weekend. Click here to automatically apply this FanDuel promo code.