FanDuel Ohio promo: $100 bonus, NBA League Pass for 3 months

As bettors in the Buckeye State prepare for the launch of Ohio online sports betting, there is a FanDuel Ohio promo worth considering. This comes with a guaranteed bonus to use on launch day plus a subscription to NBA League Pass, which is available to activate today.

This new FanDuel Ohio promo is easily one of the best in legal online sports betting. It not only gives players a $100 bonus to use once the app launches on January 1, 2023, but also three months of NBA League Pass, which players can take advantage of today.

If you’re an NBA fan, there is no better pre-registration offer on the market. FanDuel Sportsbook is the only legal online sports betting app coming to Ohio that is currently offering NBA League Pass as a bonus. This allows viewers to watch any out-of-market games.

Grab a $100 early sign-up bonus plus a 3-month subscription to NBA League Pass with this FanDuel Ohio promo when you click here.

FanDuel Ohio promo comes with bonus and NBA League Pass

Not every sports betting app that will launch on January 1, 2023 has opted to roll out a pre-registration offer. FanDuel Ohio, however, has done so in a big way. The $100 free bet bonus you’ll receive for signing up early is in line with many other offers on the market. The added value of a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass is a huge bonus.

Keep in mind that the other great aspect of this offer is that it doesn’t stop you from getting a new user promo at launch. That means if FanDuel keeps offering the $1,000 no sweat first bet offer into January, you’d get to take advantage of that offer as well.

How to activate the FanDuel Ohio promo

You can unlock the latest FanDuel Ohio promo by clicking on any of the links on this page. After doing so, complete these steps to lock in your bonus and get your subscription to NBA League Pass:

Click here to activate the FanDuel Ohio promo.

Enter an email address and create a password.

Provide the necessary information to confirm your identity.

Accept a Geolocation confirmation, which will confirm you are in Ohio.

After these steps have been completed, FanDuel Ohio will add $100 in free bets to your account. You will also receive an email with a code to activate your 3-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

Available sports to bet on at launch

The nice thing about having a concrete launch date –January 1, 2023– is that it gives bettors an idea as to what they’ll be able to wager on. A New Year’s Day launch will include betting markets on the NFL regular season, as well as the NBA, NHL and College Football Playoff.

Bettors in the Buckeye State who support in-state teams will get to wager on the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns in their remaining NFL regular season games. They’ll also have the chance to bet on the Cleveland Cavaliers as they compete in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Hockey fans can bet on the Columbus Blue Jackets as well. The highest-stakes game, however, could be the National Championship Game, which the Ohio State Buckeyes could be in striking distance of when sports betting goes live in Ohio.

Click here to unlock the FanDuel Ohio promo for a $100 bonus in free bets plus three months of NBA League Pass.

