FanDuel Offering Bet $5, Get $150

The NHL is underway and the NBA regular season will be starting shortly. Roundball fans can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo offer and lock in the chance to see all of the NBA action on their own TV at no cost to them.

On its own merits, FanDuel’s Bet $5, Get $150 in free bets is a solid signup bonus. However, once you throw in that they’ll also provide three months of NBA League Pass for free, well, talk about an and one call going your way.

Accessing the FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 in free bets welcome bonus is as easy as 1-2-3. First, sign up and verify your identity. It’s easy and takes less than 2 minutes. Second, make a first deposit to your account of a minimum of $10. Thirdly, place your first $5 bet to get $150 in free bets plus,

three months of NBA League Pass absolutely free.

All the 3-pointers, dunks and fast-paced action of the NBA on your TV at no charge to you. And $150 in free bets is on top of that, all for signing up at FanDuel and wagering a meager $5. That’s a win-win any way you slice it. Simply click here to access this offer and get the winnings on the way. It could be for NFL betting, NBA betting or NHL betting. The $150 in free bets are yours to use as you wish.

Safe & Secure

You know you’ll be in good hands when dealing with FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel Sportsbook is the #1 regulated online legal betting platform in America. They pride themselves on the safety and security of their customers.

There are so many ways you’ll be able to get action with your $150 in free bets. You could wager on the Red Wings, Pistons, or Lions, and Michigan or Michigan State football. There’s moneyline, point spread, player props, and Same Game Parlays at FanDuel. However, those are just a few of the ways customers can have fun while watching the game and win real cash on FanDuel.

FanDuel accepts most major payment options. And when you win, you can receive your winnings directly in your bank account in as little as two hours.

Click here to gain join FanDuel today and gain access to their Bet $5, Get $150 in free bets, plus three free months of NBA League Pass. ensuring that you’ll never miss another Detroit Pistons game.

The offers won’t be stopping there, though. FanDuel is known for the array of ongoing promotions that they offer to their players. New and existing customers can take advantage of boosted odds and the best promotions in the online sports betting industry.

So what are you waiting for? Click here to sign up for the FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 in free bets and get three months of free access to NBA League Pass to boot.