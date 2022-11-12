FanDuel Maryland Promo: Grab $100 Bonus, Free NBA League Pass Subscription

The online sports betting launch could be here by month’s end, and the FanDuel Maryland promo provides an immediate boost to those who sign up now with a $100 free bet and free NBA League Pass subscription.

This FanDuel Maryland promo offer blends a unique 1-2 Punch of incentives by providing a $100 sure thing bonus in free bets and League Pass offer upfront, and a separate yet-to-be-determined launch bonus later.

It has been a long wait, but it is almost over. Maryland online sportsbooks will start taking bets at the end of November or early December. This is just in time for the Rush to the NFL playoffs, and Super Bowl betting will be off the chain. Meanwhile, there will be hockey, NBA, and/or college basketball betting opportunities on a daily basis. When you mix in college football, this is definitely a great time for sports betting, and this promotion makes a good thing better.

Click here to take advantage of the FanDuel Maryland promo that Hammers home a $100 payout in free bets.

FanDuel Maryland Promo Lowdown

Let’s look at the key takeaways. First, this is nothing more or less than free money. You don’t have to jump through any hoops or make any firm commitments. All you have to do is register your account in advance, and you are good to go. You will receive the $100 bonus with no questions asked, and you can use it to make bets after the launch.

As we have stated, you can bet on any Sporting event, and all pre-game markets are included. These are real money bets like any other, you are paid in cash when you win. This is one of the leading sports betting operators in the United States, and they are known for their timely payouts.

In addition to the $100 bonus in free bets, there is another element. When you have NBA League Pass, you can stream all of the unrestricted games in real time. Plus, there are highlights of all NBA games, and you can access NBA TV programming. This promotion includes a free three-month NBA League Pass subscription. After you pre-register, your subscription will be released on launch day.

Grab the FanDuel Maryland Promo

Above all, click here or any other link on this page to become eligible for the pre-registration bonus.

After that, you will reach the Landing page, where you follow the prompts to set up your account in advance. This is a simple matter of filling in a few fields with identifying information. When that has been accomplished, your account will be pre-registered, and your bonus will be locked in.

Then, if you are signing up on the website using a computer, take a moment to download the mobile app.

Then, if you are signing up on the website using a computer, take a moment to download the mobile app.

Upcoming Welcome Bonus Offer

Time is running out on this FanDuel Maryland promo pre-registration opportunity. It will be pulled soon, and it will be replaced by a full-fledged welcome bonus for new users. You will be eligible for this offer even if you snag the early bird special that is on the table right now.

Click here to use the FanDuel Maryland promo to get a $100 bonus bankroll and a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass.