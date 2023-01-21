FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 21

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We’re primed for a six-game slate Saturday night, one that’s highlighted by Bucks-Cavaliers and 76ers-Kings clashes. The injury report does have some notable names on it, however, so it will be an important night to monitor news on Rotowire before each game tips off.

Slate Overview

The points spreads are more elevated than usual Saturday, with the fact that five teams are on the second night of a back-to-back set playing a part. There are four games with six-point lines or higher, while there are also four contests with projected totals of over 230 points.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Giannis AntetokounmpoMIL (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Antetokounmpo isn’t able to return from his four-game absence, then Jrue Holiday should see sky-high usage once again, while Bobby Portis would likely remain in the starting five.

James HardenPHI (foot injury management): QUESTIONABLE

If Harden sits out, De’Anthony Melton is likely to draw a start at two-guard, while Joel Embiid’s usage would be projected to be even higher than usual.

LaMelo BallCHA (ankle): DOUBTFUL

In Ball’s likely absence, Dennis Smith should move into the starting five at point guard, while Terry Rozier will likely see a bump in usage.

Donovan MitchellCLE (groin): GTD

If Mitchell sits out a third straight game, Caris LeVert could remain in the starting five while Darius Garland’s usage should continue to be especially elevated.

Rudy GobertMIN (groin): QUESTIONABLE

If Gobert can’t suit up, expect Naz Reid to draw another start at center.

Anthony EdwardsMIN (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Edwards is unable to play Saturday, Jaylen Nowell would likely draw a spot start at shooting guard while D’Angelo Russell would be in for a bump in usage.

Kevin PorterHOU (foot): DOUBTFUL

Other notable injuries:

Tyrese HaliburtonIND (knee/elbow): OUT

Devin BookerPHO (groin): OUT

Karl-Anthony TownsMIN (calf): OUT

Chris MiddletonMIL (knee): OUT

Kelly OubreCHA (hand): OUT

Chris PaulPHO (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Saturday’s Slate – Joel Embiid ($11,600), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,400), James Harden ($10,500) and Domantas Sabonis ($10,300).

Embiid has scored over 55 FD points in three straight and owns a 39.3 percent usage rate and averages 59.2 FD points per 36 minutes without James Harden, who is questionable, on the floor.

Antetokounmpo’s status will have to be closely monitored leading up to tip-off, but if he’s announced as available, he’ll face a Cavs team he scored 71.8 FD points against across 40 minutes Dec. 21.

If Harden suits up, he’ll face a Kings team that he scored 60.9 FD points against across 36 minutes on Dec. 13.

Sabonis came back from a one-game absence Friday night to score 48.6 FD points against the Thunder, and he scored 40.5 FD points across 29 minutes against the same 76ers team he’ll face Saturday back on Dec. 13.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae YoungATL ($9,600)

Young saw a streak of six 40-plus FD-point efforts come to an end Friday, but his favorable matchup against a short-handed Hornets backcourt should help keep him popular Saturday.

Kristaps PorzingisWAS ($8,900)

Porzingis has scored 50.5 and 45.7 FD points in his last two games and has a highly favorable matchup versus the vulnerable Magic frontcourt.

Jrue HolidayMIL ($8,600)

Holiday has scored over 60 FD points in each of his last two games without Antetokounmpo on the floor, and he’s now averaging 48.3 FD points per 36 minutes without his teammate on the floor.

Darius GarlandCLE ($8,500)

Garland boasts a 29.7 percent usage rate and an average of 42.9 FD points per 36 minutes without Mitchell on the floor, and he’s scored 48.9 to 55 FD points in his last three games.

Alperen SengunHOU ($7,800)

Sengun has scored 70 and 53.4 FD points in his last two games, and he could face a Timberwolves frontcourt missing Rudy Gobert in Saturday’s contest.

Key Values

John CollinsATL vs. CHA ($6,000)

Collins has scored 34.5 and 33.3 FD points in his last two games, and he’s averaging 31.8 FD points per contest in the last 13 overall while shooting 52.5 percent. The big man certainly does have some inconsistency to his game, but he put up 37.5 FD points against the Hornets back on Oct. 23. Charlotte is also very vulnerable in the frontcourt, allowing the third-highest Offensive efficiency rating to power forwards (29.0). The Hornets are also conceding the third-most FD points per game to four (47.2), including the most over the last 15 contests (53.0), and the fifth-most rebounds per game (54.4).

Monte MorrisWAS vs. ORL ($5,800)

Morris checks into Saturday’s favorable Matchup running hot, as he’s scored 41.8 and 31.9 FD points in the last two games while shooting a blistering 60.0 percent from distance. He’s eclipsed 30 FD points on three other occasions over the last 11 contests, a span during which he’s draining an impressive 50.5 percent overall. The Magic already gave up 31.6 FD points over 28 minutes to Morris back on Dec. 30, and Orlando is also surrendering the 11th-highest Offensive efficiency rating to point guards (27.2), along with 50 FD points per contest to ones in the last 15 games.

Joe InglesMIL at CLE ($4,100)

Ingles scored 37.2 FD points across 31 minutes against the Raptors on Tuesday, a game he played without Antetokounmpo available. The big man could be out again Saturday, but even if he’s available, Ingles could prove a very viable value play in his bench role. The Veteran Sharpshooter has scored over 20 FD points in four of his first 13 games, and Cleveland has surrendered 36.0 percent three-point shooting to two-guards so far this season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Mark WilliamsCHA at ATL ($4,400)

