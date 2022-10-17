FanDuel Launches NBA Show Featuring Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle

FanDuel launches its NBA studio show on Monday, the latest lineup addition to its newly minted cable network.

“Run it Back,” Hosted by ESPN alum Michelle Beadle and former NBA Sharpshooter Chandler Parsons, airs on FanDuel TV Monday through Wednesday at 10 am ET, according to a press release.

The show will cover the latest NBA news and storylines from around the league, and NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium will make regular appearances.

Charania will use FanDuel Sportsbook odds exclusively in his news reporting and on social media, according to the release. As part of the deal, he will be prohibited from using FanDuel’s sportsbook.

It’s the latest development in FanDuel’s rebrand of its former TVG racing channel into a 24/7 betting-centric sports network.

“FanDuel TV was designed for viewers to watch and wager and ‘Run it Back’ will bring a 360-degree view of the NBA, including wagering trends to our audience,” FanDuel Chief Commercial Officer Mike Raffensperger stated. “Every NBA season offers its own unique intrigue, and as the narrative of each season unfolds, ‘Run it Back’ will be there every step of the way.”

Ragffensperger formerly of Amazon was elevated to oversee FanDuel’s content rebrand in July.

Charania and Beadle, former host of ESPN’s Flagship NBA show “NBA Countdown,” joined several other high-profile hires such as Pat McAfee and Kay Adams.

“Run it Back” will lead directly into “Up and Adams,” the daily morning show Hosted by NFL Network alum Adams.