Fan Tokens: Fan Tokens skyrocket among Spanish soccer fans

Every day more and more sports fans in Spain use digital assets to interact with their favorite teams. This is reflected in the growth of Socios.com, the blockchain platform of reference in the world of sports and the Creator of Fan Tokens.

These digital assets have opened a new way of interaction between sports clubs and their fans, both local and global, who can use this tool to participate in their teams’ decisions through surveys and opt for promotions, discounts, advantages, prizes and exclusive gifts.

Doubling the number of users in Spain in just one year

In 2022, Socios.com doubled its number of users in Spain, which grew above the global average and became the fourth most important market for the platform in terms of users.

Six Spanish soccer Clubs (Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Levante, Valencia, Real Sociedad and Sevilla) have already launched their Fan Token on Socios.com, which works with other global soccer giants such as Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Arsenal, Inter, Manchester City, Galatasaray, Flamengo and River Plate.

Socios.com has agreements with 180 organizations from 10 different sports and 25 different countries.

A new way to connect with Clubs

Fan tokens have established themselves as an effective tool for building Loyalty among both local and international fans, as demonstrated by the recent issue of the Fan Token of Seville ($SEVILLA), the last Spanish club to launch its Fan Token, which was sold in 91 different countries.

The figures also corroborate the effectiveness of this tool in connecting with the digital native generations, one of the main challenges facing the sports industry today. Almost half of the nearly two million Socios.com users are between 18 and 34 years old.

The possibility of actively interacting in the day-to-day life of the team through surveys and access to never-before-seen experiences, such as being a team speaker during an official match, are some of the keys to the success of Fan Tokens among young people.

The advantages of owning Fan Tokens

Spanish Clubs have launched more than 50 surveys in 2022, giving their fans the opportunity to choose, among other things, the design of different official team merchandise. Fan Token owners have also been able to enjoy exclusive meetings with players and coaches or the chance to play a dream match at the team’s stadium alongside one or more of the club’s legends.

Socios.com, which has opened new offices in Brazil, Italy, France, Switzerland and the United States, will close the year with close to 2 million users. The company expects to maintain growth in the coming months, driven by the increasing adoption of digital assets, the incorporation of more organizations and brands to its Ecosystem and the commitment to expand the usefulness of Fan Tokens beyond its platform.