Fan, Kim Named Golf Co-Captains

BOSTON – Seniors Alice Fan and Kristen Min Joo Kim have been named co-captains of the 2022-23 Boston University Women’s golf team, as announced by head Coach Bruce Chalas .

“We are excited to announce that senior Veterans Alice Fan and Kristen Min Joo Kim have been named co-captains of the BU golf team,” said Chalas. “Both players have contributed much to the golf program and the coaching staff looks forward to working with both players, who have displayed excellent leadership skills. Alice and Kristen both offer a wonderful balance of leadership styles as we get the team ready for what is hopefully another successful spring.”

Fan, a member of the 2021 All-Patriot League First Team, is coming off a successful fall season during which she posted a 76.93 scoring average and had the team’s top finish in the last two tournaments, including a runner-up performance at the Sacred Heart Fall Classic.

Kim competed in all five tournaments this past fall with her best showing coming at the Boston College Intercollegiate, where she finished 43rd in a strong field of 90 golfers. She has five career top-10 finishes and her best Collegiate round came in 2019 with a two-under 69 at the Yale Invitational.

Both Fan and Kim are two-time WGCA All-American Scholars and have made the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll every season.

The Terriers will open their spring season on Feb. 11 at the Columbia Classic in Melbourne, Fla.