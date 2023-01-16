Fan edits Marcus Rashford OUT of Bruno Fernandes’ controversial goal for Man Utd vs City and it changes everything

AN edited picture of Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester Derby equalizer has shed new light on the controversial goal.

The Portuguese midfielder lashed home from a Casemiro through ball to level the score at 1-1.

4 A Twitter user has edited Marcus Rashford out of Bruno Fernandes’ controversial goal Credit: Twitter @BlueCityBrain

4 Fernandes scored after taking the ball off the feet of Rashford, who was in an offside position Credit: Getty

4 Rashford was not deemed to have interfered with play Credit: Getty

However, City fumed that Marcus Rashford, who was in an offside position, interfered with play.

Fernandes took the ball off Rashford’s feet to net the equalizer after Jack Grealish had headed City in front.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, before referee Stuart Attwell deemed Rashford had not interfered with play – leaving City supporters fuming.

Now a Twitter user has edited Rashford out of the shot to show how the play would have been different if the United forward wasn’t there.

The argument is that it changes everything.

It’s suggested City defender Manuel Akanji would have been able to get to the ball ahead of Fernandes if Rashford hadn’t been there.

It’s also claimed Ederson’s Positioning would have been entirely different if he knew Fernandes would be the one shooting.

Therefore they argue Rashford was indeed interfering with play and the goal should have been chalked off.

Minutes later, Rashford himself turned home Alejandro Garnacho’s cross to give United a famous win and spark wild celebrations.

City defender Akanji was left fuming by the decision, telling the BBC: “To be honest the first goal is a joke.

“I saw Rashford, he was clearly offside, so I played him offside.

“He runs until the last second and he stops when the ball is in front of him and he’s right in front of Eddy [Ederson]ready to score the goal because Bruno Fernandes is shouting at him.

“I understand he doesn’t touch the ball but he’s running for 30 meters and until the last second. For me it is clearly offside.

“The referee doesn’t even look at the situation, it got explained at the start of the year this would be clearly offside.”

However, PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited), the body responsible for match officials, said Rashford did NOT impact Akanji.

It was Revealed on NBC Sports: “PGMOL have gotten back to us and have said no touch on the ball, no impact on the defender, and therefore they [VAR] could find no reason for a clear and obvious error.

“According to the PGMOL, they say [Rashford] didn’t impact the defender and he didn’t touch the ball and therefore Rashford was OK to do what he did and allow Fernandes to come onto the ball and score.”