Fan Boy Moment in the Presence of $3 Million Soccer Icon Leaves Sebastian Vettel Fumbling on Stage

The fan favorite and recently retired F1 driver, Sebastian Vettel, attended the “Sportler des Jahres” Award 2022. Here, the German had the honor of giving away an award to the manager of his cherished soccer team, Eintracht Frankfurt. The man in question is Peter Fischer, who has been the Club’s president since 2000. Sebastian Vettel took to the stage to Honor the $3 million worth owner by presenting him with the award and sharing a speech in order to celebrate the successful journey of the iconic man However, things didn’t quite go as planned.

As Vettel walked on the stage, he took to the microphone and said “My first time as a fan. It was loud, it smelled of beer, sausages and sweat. Opposite of me was lush green, white lines, A sea of ​​black, red and white. people jumping up and down, everyone started singing- We shall win today! Because we all love you so much”

As he reached this part of his speech, Vettel seemed to forget how the rest of it goes. After a quick pause, they said, “Sorry,” and continued to repeat the last bit of his speech, only to forget again.

They said “Damn, I’m stuck again. Can’t be, this. Gotta look. Sorry. We can cut this, okay? Usually, I talk a lot. Usually, I am not nervous. But this is a special moment.”

Formula One F1 – Canadian Grand Prix – Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada – June 17, 2022 Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel during a press conference ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Sebastian sniggered and took a quick look at his phone, to continue his speech, to yet again, forget how it ends. The presenter was quick to take this opportunity to share a laugh with the German as he offered to hold his phone. Sebastian laughed it off, continued to take one last peak, and delivered a beautiful speech at the end of it all.

They concluded, saying, “There is an Eintracht there. They play football very well. With them, I and many others grew up. Congratulations and thank you, Eintracht Frankfurt.” [Translation credit: SV5 Land]

It will be difficult for fans not to see Sebastian Vettel in the Paddock come next season. However, do you know the reason that contributed to his departure from F1?

Sebastian Vettel shed light on a lesser-known reason behind his F1 retirement

During his recent appearance at ‘Question Time’ on BBC, Vettel shared some of the reasons that helped him make a decision that steered him away from the F1 world.

Formula One F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – November 19, 2022 Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel ahead of practice REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

F1 makes a huge impact on the environment, and not in a good way. Vettel emphasized that this was one of the major motivations behind his departure from the F1 life. They said “Seeing the world changing, I think I have a sort of conflict inside and I think the world needs to change, we [F1] need to change and wanting to be a bit more part of, I don’t want to say the solution, but maybe a little bit less of the problem.”

Vettel concluded by saying, that he wasn’t voicing his thoughts to take a dig at the sport. However, these are the thoughts that have just been consuming his mind lately.

Sebastian Vettel is an unforgettable part of the F1 world. Do you think the German can come back to F1 with German manufacturers, Audi in 2026?