Famous Golf Analyst Drops Major Updates About Tiger Woods’ Comeback : ‘Will be There For Sure’

Tiger Woods is arguably the greatest golfer of all time. In a career spanning more than two decades, the former World No. 1, with numerous titles and records to his name, has managed to become one of the most decorated players of the sport. However, it is now nearing 3 months since he was last seen on the field.

Nevertheless, seeing the brighter side, renowned golfing analyst, Notah Begay recently came up with a couple of relieving updates about the comeback of Tiger Woods.

Notah Begay confident about seeing Tiger Woods back on the tour

A former golfer, Begay is set to play the Constellation Furyk and Friends from Tomorrow ie 7th October 2022. On the 5th of October, he visited the venue of the event, the prestigious Timuquana Country Club. During his visit, he indulged in a conversation with the press, expressing his views about Woods.

During the conversation, they said, “The matrix that is related to his golf swing in terms of club head speed, ball speed, and his ability to execute golf shots, is still all there.”

Going ahead, they pointed out the concern to look out for in the case of Woods. “Now walking 72-holes in a competitive environment, that’s the big question mark. If he finds a way. And if anyone will, it will be him, to be able to deal with the 72-hole walk,” Begay said. “Golf is not a question to me. The heart is not the question. It’s just physically, can he endure that much stress on the leg.”

Tiger Woods is a winner of 15 majors. However, the one that tops the list is the Masters Tournament, where he has 5 wins. Talking about his comeback, Begay assured the golf world of seeing Woods back on the course by next year’s Masters tournament. “All of us would want to walk on a hurt leg at Augusta. So, he’ll be there for sure,” they said. “I think it’s an uphill battle, but he’s never backed down from any challenges.”

The unseen road of Woods’ journey in the game

Woods has had one of the most gracious careers in the sport. However, what looks like a pleasant ride, hasn’t actually been that pleasant. Throughout his two-decade-long career, Woods has undergone numerous back and leg surgeries. Something that further worsened after a Massive car Clash in February last year.

After staying out of the tour for a year, they made a comeback in April 2022, at the Masters Tournament, finishing in the 47th position. Far from being at his peak, he last played at the Open Championship, failing to make the cut. Three months since then, fans hope to see the Californian star back on the course soon.

When would Woods make a comeback? Do let us know your opinions in the comments below.