Family says road to recovery slowly improving but challenging

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – It’s one of the most perplexing and unsettling health stories the Ozarks has dealt with this year.

Well known and much-loved broadcaster Art Hains, the pre-and-postgame host on the Chiefs Radio Network and long-time Voice of the Missouri State Bears, was seemingly healthy when he traveled down to Fayetteville on September 17 to cover the Bears football game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. But by the time he headed home, he was losing the feeling in his legs and within the next couple of days, his family was told that he would not survive.

When a delayed diagnosis was finally made, it turned out Art had been paralyzed by the mosquito-transmitted West Nile Virus.

“It’s just mind-blowing that a Mosquito bite can practically take your life,” said Art’s son Chris. “Fortunately it hasn’t taken his life but it’s taken a lot from him and a lot from us.”

A member of three Halls of Fame (Springfield, Missouri Sports, and Missouri State Athletic), Art’s Sudden illness Shocked his family and friends. After all, who hasn’t been bitten by a mosquito? And while most people are aware of the West Nile Virus, few knew it could be this serious.

“The virus itself got into the spinal cord which is what makes it life-threatening and also rare,” Chris explained. This only happens to 700 people on the planet per year and unfortunately it impacted his entire body all the way to the top of his head.”

After hospital stays in Springfield and Kansas City, Art is now at a rehab hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska still dealing with plenty of complications.

“Outside of the many bouts of pneumonia he had to have a foot of his small intestine removed,” Chris said. “Then he also had a pacemaker installed for his heart.”

But there has been some good news too.

“He still has some paralysis throughout his entire body but he can feel touches and sensations everywhere,” said Art’s daughter Kathleen Hains.

“He’s off the respirator during the day but he does need it at night,” Chris added. “It really just comes down to his diaphragm not being strong enough to cough. And once you fall asleep that increases the risk.”

And one more positive sign is that the man known for his voice….can now speak again.

“I can hear the broadcaster’s voice come out now and then,” Kathleen said with a smile. “I hadn’t heard that in a long time so that was exciting.”

“When he was talking I was like, ‘Art, you’re back! Listen to your voice!’” said Art’s daughter-in-law Jaclyn Hains. “So we’re talking and of course some of his first questions were, ‘What’s going on with the Bears? What time is the Chiefs game?’”

“I see a bit of improvement every time,” Chris said. “It’s just a lot slower than we would like and it’s too slow even from a hospital and insurance standpoint.”

And therein lies another hurdle as insurance is dictating that Art be moved in the next couple of weeks to a skilled nursing facility.

“Unfortunately to our knowledge there isn’t anywhere in Springfield or even in the state of Missouri that has a skilled Nursing facility that would accept a ventilator patient,” Chris pointed out. “So maybe this interview is my plea to the Springfield community that if there is such a place, we would love to know about it.”

As of now, Art’s future is still touch-and-go as family members continue to deal with an unimaginable, surreal Tragedy caused by a Mosquito bite.

“It does feel like a nightmare,” Kathleen said.

“His grandson Jack is like, ‘When is grandpa going to walk again?'” Jaclyn said. “And I’m like, ‘Buddy, we have no answers.’”

“It just comes down to how much inflammation is going to reduce in the spinal cord,” Chris said. “It’s already come from his head down to the middle of his back at this point and we just hope it keeps going down. It’s just so slow.”

To report a correction or typo, please email [email protected]

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.