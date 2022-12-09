Family of ex-NFL player Glenn Foster Jr sues Funeral home for ‘mishandling’ and ‘destruction’ of his remains

The family of former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr., who died last year while in police custody in Alabama, has sued a New Orleans Funeral home for mishandling and wrongfully destroying his remains, according to a new lawsuit.

Attorneys representing the family of the former New Orleans Saints defensive end Filed a lawsuit on behalf of Foster’s widow, Anny Pamela Foster, claiming that Carriage Services Inc. “failed to properly embalm and care for the remains” of her husband and “destroyed his brain without consent or authorization.”

“Mrs. Foster and her family have experienced so much tragedy already, and the mishandling of her beloved husband’s remains and destruction of his brain add insult to injury,” attorney Ken Abbarno said in a press release Thursday. “The defendants in this case had one job to do, and their gross negligence and incompetence are nothing short of horrific.”

“We are filing a lawsuit against Garden of Memories Funeral home for failing to Preserve Glenn Foster Jr.’s postmortem body following his death a year ago — destroying his family’s opportunity for answers!” attorney Ben Crump added on Twitter. “Foster’s family deserves to know the TRUTH about how he died!”

The 31-year-old former NFL player was taken into police custody on Dec. 4, 2021 after police in Reform said he was traveling nearly twice the speed limit and attempted to speed past law enforcement before eventually being stopped by a Spike Strip in the nearby town of Gordo.

Police said he was taken into custody without further incident, and he was taken to the Pickens County Jail. The following day, his bond was placed on hold by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office after Foster allegedly beat another prisoner, who ultimately required medical attention following the altercation.

He appeared in court where a judge said he was “non-compliant and refused to respond to answer any questions” and he was ordered to have a mental evaluation and be held without bail and

It’s Dec. 6, he was pronounced dead after arriving at the medical facility.

“A full year later, significant questions remain as to why Mr. Foster died in the back of that police car,” Abbarno added. “Pickens County still owes Mrs. Foster and her family answers regarding her husband’s death. That the family now must also contend with the mishandling of his body is truly heartbreaking.”

According to WGNO Foster’s initial Autopsy report shows he died of Hypertensive Cardiovascular disease, listed as natural causes, while an independent Autopsy done by the family revealed signs of strangulation.

