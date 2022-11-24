Family inspires Hamilton to excellence, All-State selection

Nov. 24—VERDIGRIS — Volleyball, volleyball, volleyball and more volleyball.

That is one way to describe Verdigris senior Logan Hamilton’s sports background and volleyball-centric life. She has become a star in the sport, and volleyball roots run deep for the Hamilton family.

Her mother and father, Angie and Blair, played volleyball when they were younger. Her parents even met while playing volleyball.

“I started playing the summer before seventh grade, and I wasn’t even good at all,” Hamilton said. “… I’ve kind of always known I wanted to play volleyball. Club is when I really started to love it.”

The connections don’t end there, though.

Hamilton was named after former Stanford University standout Logan Tom, a four-time Olympian who helped the United States to silver medals in the 2008 and 2012 Games. She is also the current Coach of the Israel Women’s national volleyball team.

Tom was known for her scoring ability from the outside-hitter position, a skill Hamilton has mastered during her four years with the Lady Cardinals.

The Verdigris outside hitter finished her senior season with 503 kills, 82 aces, 54 blocks, 441 digs and 110 assists, Landing her a spot on the Oklahoma Coaches Association 2023 Small East All-State team alongside teammate Morgan Borgstadt.

The small school match is scheduled for 7:30 pm July 25 at a to-be-determined location in the Tulsa area.

“I’m glad we both made it so we can do it together,” Hamilton said of her and Borgstadt’s selection. “I’ve played sports with her since like first grade. We did gymnastics together, so we’re kind of finishing together, too, I guess.”