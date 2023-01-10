Family & Children’s Center meets goal for matching challenge grant

Family & Children’s Center has met its $700,000 goal of its recently completed Matching Challenge Grant. The generous support of community members allowed FCC to meet the challenge laid out by 14 donors.

“FCC’s amazing donors are taking a Relentless stand for mental and family health,” says Family & Children’s Center President/CEO Tita Yutuc, LSCW, LISCW. “Our Inaugural Bridges event showed just how much the communities we serve believe in protecting children from abuse and the importance of FCC to best respond to the ever-increasing mental health needs affecting our region, states, and the nation.”

The Matching Challenge Grant was announced Nov. 10 during the Inaugural Bridges to Better Tomorrows event at Weber Center for the Performing Arts in La Crosse, as 14 generous partners gave their support for Family and Children’s Center by each giving $25,000.

While the Matching Challenge Grant is complete, FCC is still accepting contributions of any size on the organization’s website, fcconline.org.

Contributions are helping FCC protect children, support families and help adults with a range of services with 25 programs in five communities: Black River Falls, La Crosse, Sparta, Viroqua and Winona, Minnesota, serving 4,600 people.