Familiar face Jeff Corstange has Gull Lake soccer back in the Final Four

Gull Lake’s boys soccer program is accustomed to playing in Final Fours.

So when it came time for the Blue Devils to find a new coach, they wanted someone familiar with that level of play.

And they found one right in their own back yard. Gull Lake hasn’t missed a beat under “first-year” Coach Jeff Corstange and is returning, yet again, to the state semifinals.

Well. 1-ranked Gull Lake will play No. 2 Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern in a Division 2 semifinal at 6 pm Wednesday at Byron Center 6 pm

It is the fourth Final Four in the past five years for the Gull Lake boys, but the first under Corstange. However, Corstange did win three state titles with the Gull Lake girls team, before stepping away in 2018.

