Fallston Star Student Athlete Shines On, Off Volleyball Court

Here at Patch, we’ve launched an initiative to help recognize these Heroes making a difference in their communities. We’re working to let all your Neighbors know the individual stories behind the leaderboard.

As an Honor student with a GPA of 4.41, Samantha has proven to be a true competitor on and off the court. On the court, and in the fall of 2021 while the Fallston Varsity Lady Cougars made a playoff run to eventually Capture the regional championship, Samantha’s shoulder dislocated and she played thru the pain and delivered a service run against Rising Sun in the regional Championship game that helped seal regional championship for Fallston. In February of 2022 that shoulder dislocated again, and Samantha went through labrum surgery to repair that same serving arm that helped carry the Cougars. In June and July of 2022, Samantha went through PT/rehab after a successful surgery to get herself ready for her senior year in 2022 and in doing so was named a captain. Samantha played in every match and led the team in service aces and assists as the starting setter, and helped lead her team to a repeat regional championship for Fallston. Back to Bback as they say. Although saddened that she was not selected as either a 1st or 2nd team all county setter despite her documented statistics and determination to lead and fight through injury and never waiver in the face of all the challenges she faced, it hasn’t stopped her from competing . Samantha tried out and made the 18 National Team for Masters Volleyball Club, which will be coached by Mercy High School’s Matt Marion. This will be Samantha’s fifth year playing club volleyball.

Never to waste an opportunity, Samantha has since created a small business using her artistry in creating holiday and special event charcuterie boards to help her pay for college. Sam is also very active in helping her grandparents with daily chores and shopping now that she can drive, and also walks the dogs for a local disabled couple that has needed some help. As academics are always first and foremost in Samantha’s mind, she has recently enrolled as a dual enrollment student for the winter/spring of 2023 at Harford Community College where she will be taking 13/14 credits as she begins her journey towards her eventual goal of attending medical school and being a dermatologist. Special, talented, driven and undeterred by obstacles and with an infectious smile and sense of humor that only makes you want to know her, she keeps pushing. In the free time left over, Samantha has been a tutor to her brothers and also is a hostess at a local restaurant. An avid animal lover and artist are just a few of those little things that make Samantha exceptional.

What’s one thing you want everyone to know about the star student athlete?

Samantha will never quit and will always fight for the underdog; she always works to beat the odds.

Keep up the great work, Samantha!