FallStars: The Class of 2024 – PrepVolleyball.com | Club Volleyball | High School Volleyball

We have the FallStars from the junior class coming your way today! We’ve seen the FallStars from the Class of 2026 and 2025as well as our National Players of the Year in the freshmen and sophomore classes, and the Class of 2024 FallStar Honorable Mention selections dropped earlier this week as well!

High School All–America First, Secondand Third Teams are out, in addition to a Deeper dive into our All-American Picks By the Numbers as the holiday season of Accolades keep on giving!

Our Picks for some of the most outstanding from the Class of 2024 are on the way!

You must login to view this article or subscribe to PrepVolleyball.com! Annual Subscriptions start at just $1.87/month!

If you are already a member, please click here to login.















