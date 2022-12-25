Fallsington Library Receives Grant To Support Science Meets Art Program

Charlene Rendeiro (seated at right) leads a recent antler program at Fallsington Library.

Credit: Submitted

The Fallsington Library in Falls Township has received a $2,000 matching grant to support the Science Meets Art program in the new year.

Advertisements

The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, a PPA Partner through the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts, awarded the grant recently to the library on Yardley Avenue.

The monthly Science Meets Art program at the library engages kids in unique themes that appeal to students of all ages. The entertaining and educational events, created by Fallsington Library Director Charlene Rendeiro, are designed to Foster an early love of nature and STEAM principles, while honoring the Everyday Marvel of the seasons, as well as the Creatures and wildlife that share our world.

Advertisements

Future Science Meets Arts program subjects at Fallsington Library include “The Lure and Lore of Tea,” “All Things Squid,” “Da Vinci,” and “Dragon Workshop.”

Credit: Submitted

“We’re thrilled to receive this generous support from the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance,” Rendeiro said. “Over the past 10 years, it’s been wonderful to see children, teenagers, and adults enjoy these interactive programs. We look forward to continuing to share the Joy of science and art with our community.”

Advertisements

Fallsington Library earned an Entry to Program Steam grant, one of two categories of funding awards available to arts groups.

“A regional partner of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts, the Philadelphia Cultural Alliance assists the Council in evaluating proposals and Distributing grant awards throughout Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. The program enables the Council to reach a wider audience by increasing access to funds for organizations and artists across the state, thereby increasing statewide audience exposure to arts activities,” according to a statement.

All of the events are free and open to the public. Guests can register in advance to ensure adequate space and craft supplies by visiting the Fallsington Library website.

While the library receives local government funding and grants, it also relies on donations to offer programs. Those who wish to Donate can visit https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=L3ZRPZ48X8MF2 or send a check to: Fallsington Library, 139 Yardley Avenue, Fallsington, PA 19054.

Credit: Submitted

Advertisements

Advertisements

Report a correction via email | Editorial standards and policies



