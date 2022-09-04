Fall sports roundup: UNM soccer hosts Grand Canyon; Lobo, Aggie volleyball prevails

New Mexico hosts Grand Canyon in a Matchup of Defending Women’s soccer conference Champions Sunday at the UNM Soccer Complex. Game time is 1 pm (streaming on themw.com).

Kids will get in free with an adult, and there will be a postgame autograph session.

The reigning Mountain West Conference Champion Lobos (1-1-2) are coming off a 1-1 draw with Portland State on Thursday. Natalie DeGagne scored her first goal of the season for New Mexico. UNM is led by Jadyn Edwards, who has four goals this season to tie for the Mountain West lead.

The Lopes (3-1-1), defending Western Athletic Conference champs, beat Arizona 1-0 on Thursday.

New Mexico has won all three previous meetings in the series. The Lobos won last year in Phoenix, 2-0, and the only previous meeting in Albuquerque, 1-0 in 2017.

In Las Cruces, New Mexico State (2-2-1) won its second home match in as many tries so far, routing Portland State (1-3-2) 3-0 at the Soccer complex before an estimated 500 fans. NMSU got goals from Sydnee Johnson, Lorna McNeese and Biana Chacon — and against a team that tied New Mexico 1-1 on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL: UNM (4-1) rebounded from its first loss of the season Friday with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-20 beatdown of Portland State (2-4) Saturday. Kaitlynn Biassou had 11 kills, Kali Wolf added 10 and the Lobos held PSU to a .089 hitting percentage.

The Lobos are back in action Friday at UC San Diego’s tournament.

• In Davidson, North Carolina, New Mexico State (5-1) completed a perfect Wildcat Classic, handling host Davidson University (4-2) 25-23, 25-23, 27-29 and 25-19. “This was our best match of the year,” said Coach Mike Jordan.

The Aggies were led by a team-high 15 kills from Ryleigh Whitekettle while Katie Birtcil and Molly Johnson each contributed 13 kills. Johnson, a Michigan State transfer, had a team-best four blocks.

The Aggies return home to the Pan American Center for matches against UC Santa Barbara on Friday (5 pm) and Saturday (11 am).

CROSS COUNTRY: At the Lori Fitzgerald Invitational run on the New Mexico State Golf Course’s 5-kilometer path, El Paso Community College’s Adams Biwott (14:52) and UTEP’s Ruth Jerubet (17:41) were the individual winners.

Leading the Aggie men were Anekin Hetman (fourth at 15 minutes, 11 seconds, and Maggie Gibbs (third among the women, 17:50). No team scores were made available.