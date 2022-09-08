Fall sport classes for tots, kids and families

Southborough Recreation is offering Saturday fall sports options for tots to adults on Saturdays this fall – starting this weekend.

Programming options include PreK sports for 3-6 year olds, inclusive sports for 2-5 and 6-9 year olds, and Archery for ages 9+/families.

Inclyousion Sports Multisport

Multisport Fall program

The fall program is 8 weeks for $220. It runs from Sept 10 – Nov 5 at Neary School, 53 Parkerville Road.

Ages 2-5 year olds – 9:00 – 9:50 am

– 9:00 – 9:50 am Ages 6-9 year olds – 10:00 – 10:50 am

Organizers describe:

We are on a mission to make high quality sports enrichment programs accessible to all children. Inclyousion Sports provides inclusive mobile sports enrichment programs to children in Massachusetts, using innovative behavioral methods to teach sports, fitness, and social skills. Inclyousion Sports programs are designed by physical education, behavioral, and inclusion experts to introduce children to a variety of sports through a series of Lessons focused on skill building. Inclyousion Sports aspires to change the way that sports are taught to children through skill building, sportsmanship, leadership, confidence, and kindness.

PreK sports by FAST Athletics

These options for ages 3-6 years old are offered in two 5-week sessions for $90 each. (Session 1 runs Sept 10 – Oct 8. Session 2 runs Oct 22 – Nov 19.)

Participants will play on the fields next to the Fayville Playground (on Central Street).

PreK MiniSports – 9:00 – 9:45 am

This program is a combination of warm-up games and sports such as soccer, kickball, and tball. It will ease children into learning the basics of all these great games as well as teaching them the importance of team work! Each class FAST Athletics will have new and exciting games planned for the students.

PreK Soccer –11:00 – 11:45 am (Note: Session 1 is full)

Our soccer program will teach the fundamental skills of dribbling, trapping, passing and shooting. The students will work on these Fundamentals through a variety of unique, non-traditional games. Parents are also encouraged to participate if their child needs the extra support.

PreK Tball – 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m

Let’s take a walk through the Fundamentals of America’s favorite pastime. The children will learn the basic skills in fielding, throwing, hitting, and base running. In addition, they will play games such as home run derby, last one standing, and running bases. This is an easy introduction into t-ball where learning and skill development are our priorities.