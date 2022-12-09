Fall season rewind: men’s and women’s golf

Utah Valley University men’s golf Headlines were dominated by Brady McKinlay in the fall 2022 season. McKinlay ended the fall season with back-to-back-to-back individual titles, becoming the first UVU golfer to win multiple tournaments in a single season. McKinlay’s 68.42 scoring average is a big part of his success, helping him become one of seven golfers to record a win at UVU. Mckinlay is also on pace to break the UVU season scoring record of 71.97.

McKinlay’s first win came at the Ram Masters Invitational at Fort Collins Country Club with a three-round score of 9-under par 201 (71-66-64). The following week McKinlay won again after shooting a 7-under-par 203 (69-68-66) at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational at Boulder Country Club. After the win at Boulder Country Club, they earned exemption into the Ascendant presented by Blue at TPC Colorado, a tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour. The Korn Ferry tour is a development tour to prepare players for the PGA tour. In the final tournament of the season McKinlay shot an 11-under-par 202 (66-67-69) to record his third straight win and earn Western Athletic Conference Golfer of the Month.

“When I got the first [win], I was excited, and the same thing, just build off that one again and I knew I was playing well still. To get three, and to cap off the fall with three wins is kind of crazy. I’m not really sure how to feel about it because I know it’s great but it hasn’t settled in yet. But it’s been really cool,” McKinlay said, reflecting on his season.

The men’s golf team competed in four tournaments during the fall season. As a team, they placed 13th at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational, held in Colorado Springs, Colorado. They placed third at the Colorado State Ram Masters tournament, fifth at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational and second at the Grier Jones Wichita State University Shocker Invitational.

The men’s team continues their season in the spring, teeing off Feb. 11 at the SUU Pat Hicks Invitational in St. George, Utah.

The Women’s golf team competed in four tournaments as a team and sent individual players to one tournament during the fall season. Leighton Shosted headlined the Wolverines season as they fair roughly in the middle of the pack.

Shosted finished 17th and the Wolverines finished 10th at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic. After Hobble Creek, the Wolverines sent six golfers to the Kelsey Chugg Invitational at Weber State University, where Millie Terrion led the Wolverines with a 15th place finish.

At the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic, the Wolverines finished towards the back of the pack in ninth out of 11 teams, however, Shosted tied for 17th in the contest. The next tournament of the fall portion of the season took place at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational in Tacoma, Washington. The Wolverines placed 16th overall and Shosted led the way again, claiming a 10th place finish. The final tournament of the fall season was the Clash at Boulder Creek, hosted by Northern Arizona University. The Wolverines went on to finish 14th and Shosted was the top scorer for the Wolverines, finishing 11th individually.

The Women’s golf team will be back in action at the Weber State/Utah Tech Invitational on Feb. 13 in Washington, Utah.

Related