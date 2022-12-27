Fall Season in Review: Women’s Golf

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s golf team enjoyed what they saw and accomplished this fall season and they feel like they are in prime position heading into the spring.

“I saw a lot of good things,” UTRGV Head Coach Bryan Novoa said. “I was pleased with lowering our stroke average by five or six shots. It seems like we are one round away from finishing in a higher bracket with our tournament finishes, but I like how everyone has lowered their stroke average as a whole. I think a good percentage of us have done that and at the end of the day we are getting better every day.”

The Vaqueros had three fall tournaments and one match play event with their best finish coming at the Golf Iconic Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico coming in 10th place. The Vaqueros posted a fall best team score of 901 with rounds of 299, 295, and 307.

Sophomore Maria Jose Ramirez led the Vaqueros this fall with a 74.56 stroke average while recording a new career-low 69 in Las Cruces. Junior Sophia Tejeda and Samantha Garza also posted solid falls as they averaged 76.56 and 76.67 stroke averages, respectively.

Coach Novoa has seen a lot of positives this fall, but most importantly he has seen his team grow in all facets.

“The positives I take away are that everyone is starting to get more secure in themselves and their golf games,” Novoa said. “They are understanding their Minds better, their bodies better, their strategies, course management, and Discipline a lot better. You can see their maturation taking shape and the trust and self-belief forming and now is the time to execute and to truly believe in what they are doing.”

Prior to the fall season, Coach Novoa and Assistant Coach Paola Cortes-Ortiz wanted to help make things simple and easy for the team. The simplicity in the processes has really helped the Vaqueros really focus in on the important things.

This fall has really shown that those processes are beginning to work.

“I think we established the discipline necessary in all of the systems and simplified everything where all the team members have bought in to our processes,” Novoa said. “We have a mental management program that our Assistant Coach brought to the table, and it has been very valuable to the group. It has just simplified our previous systems to just three simple steps. Instead of Mastering a whole bunch of things, we are focusing on Mastering three things. We are literally keeping ABC and 1-2-3. The girls seem to like that.”

The scoring has not been the only thing that has been improving. As the scores improve, so do the expectations and standards.

Coach Novoa has seen that his team is not settling for the minimum.

“I see everyone’s standards rising before my very eyes,” Novoa said. “There is no limitation on excellent we need to be, where are our standards need to be, especially if we want to compete for a championship, which I know this team is capable of doing.”

The Vaqueros were able to compete in some tournaments with strong fields and have been able to see what it takes to win. They have seen the types of scores necessary to take a trophy home and now those are their goals.

The motivation of being the best at each tournament has the Vaqueros going in the right direction.

“I love the fact that the scores are getting better,” Novoa said. “We ended the spring of 2022 with a 309 stroke average and we ended the fall with a 303 or 304, which is beautiful. The thing is we have stepped up our level of competition getting in Stronger events and teams are shooting 15-under. That helps us to realize what it takes to win and that is putting us all in the right direction.”

The Vaqueros are excited for the opportunity to carry what they did in the fall into the spring. They went into the winter break determined to build off the fall season.

The Vaqueros plan is hitting the ground running once the spring season gets here.

“I know for a fact that we are going to come out of the Gates a lot stronger,” Novoa said. “This past summer, we weren’t as sharp. The girls are working hard this offseason on their own. I think January we will come out and hit the ground running. Coach Cortes and I have decided that the girls are going to play a lot of golf. They are going to play 72 holes a week and we are going to build that stamina and build that mental stamina for the whole semester. Playing three or four rounds a week will help us get ready for our spring slate.”

