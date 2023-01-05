Fall season adult kickball, softball team registrations accepted until Aug. 5

RACINE — The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) wants to help Racine citizens to have a little fun on fall weeknights beginning at the end of August with adult kickball and softball teams. Registration is accepted until Aug. 5.

Adult kickball details

An adult kickball team needs 10 players, consisting of five women and five men. 12 teams total will be allowed, on a first-come, first-served basis, in the league.

There is a team fee of $250 to be paid at the PRCS office. Additional players may be added at any time for a $25 fee. The team registration form can be found here.

Kickball games will be held on Monday nights.

Adult softball details

There are three types of teams that can be added to the league: women’s, men’s and co-ed. These teams play on different nights. A men’s or women’s softball team needs 11 players to register, while a co-ed team needs 10 (again, five men and five women).

The softball team fee is $425, which can be paid at the PRCS office. The PRCS suggests a $40 Sponsor fee. Additional players may be added at any time for a $35 fee. The team registration form can be found here.

Women’s softball takes place on Monday nights, men’s on Tuesday nights and co-ed on Wednesday nights.

Additional information

Rules and regulations for all City of Racine sports leagues can be found by contacting PRCS.

The PRCS main office is in Room 127 of 800 Center St. with office hours from 8 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. They can also be reached at 262-636-9131 or by emailing [email protected] The City of Racine PRCS is also active on Facebook.

