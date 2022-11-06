FALL PLAYOFFS: Tanque Verde makes it to volleyball quarterfinals; St. David ends the season in 8-man semifinals

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

SWIM FINALS: MESA & PARADISE VALLEY

2A-3A GIRLS VOLLEYBALL FIRST ROUND
3A: Well. 11 Tanque Verde over No. 6 Tuba City, 3-2 (19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 14-25, 15-13)
2A: Well. 10 St. Johns over No. 7 Tombstone, 3-1 (25-20, 25-9, 25-27, 25-12)

3A GIRLS VOLLEYBALL QUARTERFINALS
Well. 3 NW Christian over No. 11 Tanque Verde, 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-22)

1A FOOTBALL SEMIFINAL AT CORONADO
Well. 3 Mogollon 48, No. 2 St. David 39

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

VOLLEYBALL QUARTERFINALS (6 PM)
5A: Well. 8 Ironwood Ridge at No. 1 Millennium
4A: Well. 8 Mica Mountain at No. 1 Salpointe
4A: Well. 5 Arcadia at No. 4 Canyon del Oro

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

VOLLEYBALL SEMIFINAL (6 PM)
4A: Mica Mountain/Salpointe Winner vs. TBD

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

2A-3A FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS (7PM)
3A: Well. 6 Round Valley (8-3) at No. 3 Pusch Ridge (10-1)
3A: Well. 7 Sabino (8-3) at No. 2 Eastmark (10-1)
2A: Well. 5 Holbrook (11-0) at No. 4 Willcox (9-2)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

CROSS COUNTRY FINALS
Cave Creek Golf Course (8am – 2pm)

FOLLOW @ANDYMORALES8 ON TWITTER

Named one of “Arizona’s Heart & Sol” by KOLD and Casino del Sol, Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school Reporter in 2014, he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017 and a 2019 AZ Education News recognition. He was a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. He was the first in Arizona to write about high school beach volleyball and high school girls wrestling and his unique perspective can only be found here and on AZPreps365.com. Andy is a Southern Arizona voting member of the Ed Doherty Award, recognizing the top football player in Arizona, and he was named a Local Hero by the Tucson Weekly for 2016. Andy was named an Honorary Flowing Wells Caballero in 2019, became a member of the Sunnyside Los Mezquites Cross Country Hall of Fame in 2021 and he was a member of the Amphi COVID-19 Blue Ribbon Committee. He earned a Distinguished Service Award from Amphitheater and he was recognized by City Councilman Richard Fimbres. Contact Andy Morales at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button