FALL PLAYOFFS: Tanque Verde makes it to volleyball quarterfinals; St. David ends the season in 8-man semifinals

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

SWIM FINALS: MESA & PARADISE VALLEY

Salpointe swimmers Tyler Driscoll @packswimdive adds 4 gold to give her 7 in her career and Sasha Ganem adds 3 gold: Complete Top Ten Finishers (Family Photo) https://t.co/aIZP0GVLj9 https://t.co/9gqwz17AC3 pic.twitter.com/h8cFXSxFlM — Andy Morales (@AndyMorales8) November 6, 2022

2A-3A GIRLS VOLLEYBALL FIRST ROUND

3A: Well. 11 Tanque Verde over No. 6 Tuba City, 3-2 (19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 14-25, 15-13)

2A: Well. 10 St. Johns over No. 7 Tombstone, 3-1 (25-20, 25-9, 25-27, 25-12)

Hawks Volleyball 2022 💚🦅 The season comes to a close tonight in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs, but we are so grateful for all the memories made this season. Thank you to everyone who supported us throughout this truly fun season! GO HAWKS! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/0JFtn8lHkE — Tanque Verde Volleyball (@tvhawksvb) November 6, 2022

3A GIRLS VOLLEYBALL QUARTERFINALS

Well. 3 NW Christian over No. 11 Tanque Verde, 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-22)

1A FOOTBALL SEMIFINAL AT CORONADO

Well. 3 Mogollon 48, No. 2 St. David 39

Ryan Gooding to Conner Curtis on 4th and goal to go up 33-24 #NFHSNetwork https://t.co/3DRE4GW1cV pic.twitter.com/2PsSqRDcaN — Andy Morales (@AndyMorales8) November 6, 2022

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

VOLLEYBALL QUARTERFINALS (6 PM)

5A: Well. 8 Ironwood Ridge at No. 1 Millennium

4A: Well. 8 Mica Mountain at No. 1 Salpointe

4A: Well. 5 Arcadia at No. 4 Canyon del Oro

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

VOLLEYBALL SEMIFINAL (6 PM)

4A: Mica Mountain/Salpointe Winner vs. TBD

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

2A-3A FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS (7PM)

3A: Well. 6 Round Valley (8-3) at No. 3 Pusch Ridge (10-1)

3A: Well. 7 Sabino (8-3) at No. 2 Eastmark (10-1)

2A: Well. 5 Holbrook (11-0) at No. 4 Willcox (9-2)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

CROSS COUNTRY FINALS

Cave Creek Golf Course (8am – 2pm)

FOLLOW @ANDYMORALES8 ON TWITTER

Named one of “Arizona’s Heart & Sol” by KOLD and Casino del Sol, Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school Reporter in 2014, he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017 and a 2019 AZ Education News recognition. He was a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. He was the first in Arizona to write about high school beach volleyball and high school girls wrestling and his unique perspective can only be found here and on AZPreps365.com. Andy is a Southern Arizona voting member of the Ed Doherty Award, recognizing the top football player in Arizona, and he was named a Local Hero by the Tucson Weekly for 2016. Andy was named an Honorary Flowing Wells Caballero in 2019, became a member of the Sunnyside Los Mezquites Cross Country Hall of Fame in 2021 and he was a member of the Amphi COVID-19 Blue Ribbon Committee. He earned a Distinguished Service Award from Amphitheater and he was recognized by City Councilman Richard Fimbres. Contact Andy Morales at [email protected]