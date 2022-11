FALL PLAYOFFS: St. David drops quarterfinal volleyball match; Swim Finals coming up

St. David ends playoff run. (Andy Morales/AllSportsTucson)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

FOOTBALL FIRST ROUND

3A: Well. 3 Pusch Ridge 35, No. 14 ALA West Foothills 0

3A: Well. 7 Sabino 49, No. 10 San Tan Foothills 23

3A: Well. 1 Thatcher 62, No. 16 Benson 7

2A: Well. 4 Willcox 49, No. 13 St. Johns 7

2: Well. 2 Morenci 32, No. 15 Tanque Verde 0

1A GIRLS VOLLEYBALL QUARTERFINALS

Well. 6 Joseph City over No. 3 St. David vs. 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-17)

SWIM PRELIMS: MESA & PARADISE VALLEY

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

SWIM FINALS: MESA & PARADISE VALLEY

2A-3A GIRLS VOLLEYBALL FIRST ROUND

3A: Well. 11 Tanque Verde vs. No. 6 Tuba City at Marcos de Niza, 1 pm

2A: Well. 10 St. Johns vs. No. 7 Tombstone at Mountain Ridge, 3 p.m

1A FOOTBALL SEMIFINAL AT CORONADO

Well. 2 St. David vs. No. 3 Mogollon, 6 pm

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

VOLLEYBALL QUARTERFINALS (6 PM)

5A: Well. 8 Ironwood Ridge at No. 1 Millennium

4A: Well. 8 Mica Mountain at No. 1 Salpointe

4A: Well. 5 Arcadia at No. 4 Canyon del Oro

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

VOLLEYBALL SEMIFINAL (6 PM)

4A: Mica Mountain/ Salpointe Winner vs. TBD

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

2A-3A FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS

3A: Well. 6 Round Valley (8-3) at No. 3 Pusch Ridge (10-1)

3A: Well. 7 Sabino (8-3) at No. 2 Eastmark (10-1)

2A: Well. 5 Holbrook (11-0) at No. 4 Willcox (9-2)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

CROSS COUNTRY FINALS

Cave Creek Golf Course (8am – 2pm)